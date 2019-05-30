Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market 2019
Report Details:
The home furnishings and floor coverings manufacturing market comprises all firms engaged in the wholesale distribution of home furnishings and housewares, such as glassware and earthenware, curtains and draperies, linens and towels, antiques, lamps (including electric), carpets, and other forms of soft and hard surface floor coverings.
Home furnishing companies are delivering home furnishings and floor covering products directly to customers. This business model excludes middlemen from the supply chain and allows home furnishings and floor covering companies to offer their products to customers at more affordable prices. Some of the companies also started working directly with manufacturers to deliver the furnishings directly to customers, thereby bringing down prices.
In 2018, the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IKEA
Ashley Furniture Industries
Shaw Industries
Mohawk Industries
Milliken
...
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Home Furnishings
Floor Coverings
Market segment by Application, split into
Household
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Manufacturers
Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Home Furnishings
1.4.3 Floor Coverings
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size
2.2 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IKEA
12.1.1 IKEA Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Introduction
12.1.4 IKEA Revenue in Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IKEA Recent Development
12.2 Ashley Furniture Industries
12.2.1 Ashley Furniture Industries Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Introduction
12.2.4 Ashley Furniture Industries Revenue in Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ashley Furniture Industries Recent Development
12.3 Shaw Industries
12.3.1 Shaw Industries Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Introduction
12.3.4 Shaw Industries Revenue in Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Shaw Industries Recent Development
12.4 Mohawk Industries
12.4.1 Mohawk Industries Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Introduction
12.4.4 Mohawk Industries Revenue in Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Mohawk Industries Recent Development
12.5 Milliken
12.5.1 Milliken Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Introduction
12.5.4 Milliken Revenue in Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Milliken Recent Development
Continued….
