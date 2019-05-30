Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025

Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

May 30, 2019

This report provides in depth study of "Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The home furnishings and floor coverings manufacturing market comprises all firms engaged in the wholesale distribution of home furnishings and housewares, such as glassware and earthenware, curtains and draperies, linens and towels, antiques, lamps (including electric), carpets, and other forms of soft and hard surface floor coverings. 
Home furnishing companies are delivering home furnishings and floor covering products directly to customers. This business model excludes middlemen from the supply chain and allows home furnishings and floor covering companies to offer their products to customers at more affordable prices. Some of the companies also started working directly with manufacturers to deliver the furnishings directly to customers, thereby bringing down prices. 
In 2018, the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
IKEA 
Ashley Furniture Industries 
Shaw Industries 
Mohawk Industries 
Milliken 
...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Home Furnishings 
Floor Coverings

Market segment by Application, split into 
Household 
Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders 
Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Manufacturers 
Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Home Furnishings 
1.4.3 Floor Coverings 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Household 
1.5.3 Commercial 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size 
2.2 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 IKEA 
12.1.1 IKEA Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Introduction 
12.1.4 IKEA Revenue in Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 IKEA Recent Development 
12.2 Ashley Furniture Industries 
12.2.1 Ashley Furniture Industries Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Introduction 
12.2.4 Ashley Furniture Industries Revenue in Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Ashley Furniture Industries Recent Development 
12.3 Shaw Industries 
12.3.1 Shaw Industries Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Introduction 
12.3.4 Shaw Industries Revenue in Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Shaw Industries Recent Development 
12.4 Mohawk Industries 
12.4.1 Mohawk Industries Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Introduction 
12.4.4 Mohawk Industries Revenue in Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Mohawk Industries Recent Development 
12.5 Milliken 
12.5.1 Milliken Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Introduction 
12.5.4 Milliken Revenue in Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Milliken Recent Development

Continued….

