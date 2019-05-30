Intermountain Healthcare Switches to Strawless Lids to Reduce Number of Straws Used by Two Million Annually

Changing to strawless lids and phasing out straws will have a significantly positive impact on the environment.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT , USA , May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to reduce plastic waste and help the environment, Intermountain Healthcare is making the switch to strawless lids at all 39 of its cafés and bistros across the state, a move that is expected to reduce the number of straws used at Intermountain Healthcare facilities by two million per year.Before the switch, Intermountain went through 94,000 plastic straws per week. That’s 4.9 million straws a year which end up in local landfills. Changing to strawless lids and phasing out straws will have a significantly positive impact on Utah’s environment.“One of the big problems with plastics, is they break down, but they never go away,” said Steve Bergstrom, Intermountain Healthcare’s director of sustainability. “The plastic in straws takes even longer to break down than regular plastics. Intermountain is committed to reducing waste and helping our environment and the communities that we serve through these initiatives.”The new strawless lids are also more environmentally-friending as they’re manufactured using less plastic, so less waste is created.“Removing plastic straws from the cafés is an easy way to support Intermountain’s sustainability initiatives,” said Robin Aufdenkampe, Intermountain Food & Nutrition Director. “It’s a good feeling to know we’re greatly reducing plastic usage and helping Utah’s environment.”Straws will still be available to patients, and upon request in our cafes.Intermountain understands the key to healthy communities includes a cleaner environment. This switch to strawless lids and future sustainability planning are all aimed at that goal. This is one of several “green” initiatives underway at Intermountain to help reduce waste and improve the environment.###



