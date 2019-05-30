Canned Tuna Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

This report provides in depth study of “Canned Tuna Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Canned Tuna Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Canned tuna is inexpensive and packed with protein. The fish is mild in flavor and versatile enough to include in a variety of nutritious recipes. 
Based on product type, the canned tuna market is segmented into Canned White Tuna and Canned Light Tuna. The canned tuna industry is majorly supplied by wild fishing (open sea/ocean fishing) and the market is driven by culinary products like sashimi and sushi. The canned albacore/white tuna segment will account for the major shares of the canned tuna market throughout the forecast period. Canned Albacore tuna is the most preferred tuna by the consumers due to its convenience of consumption, nutritional benefits, and its abundant availability. 
Canned tuna products are sold mainly across three channels: branded retail; private label/original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and food services. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers and etc. Among these Supermarkets and Hypermarkets distribution channel is the major marketing method for canned tuna, almost 80% of canned tuna are sold through Supermarkets and Hypermarkets in 2017. 
Each of the Canned Tuna manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Canned Tuna manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Canned Tuna sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Canned Tuna manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year. 
The global Canned Tuna market is valued at 4061.1 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4781.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Canned Tuna market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Canned Tuna in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Canned Tuna in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Canned Tuna market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Canned Tuna market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
Dongwon 
Bumble Bee Foods 
Thai Union Group (TUF) 
Crown Prince, Inc. 
Natural Sea 
Wild Planet 
American Tuna 
Century Pacific Food 
Frinsa del Noroeste 
Hagoromo

Canned Tuna market size by Type 
Canned White Tuna 
Canned Light Tuna 

Canned Tuna market size by Applications 
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets 
Convenience Stores 
Online Retailers 
Others

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
Japan 
South Korea 
India 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Thailand 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
Turkey 
GCC Countries 
Egypt 
South Africa

The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and analyze the global Canned Tuna market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. 
To understand the structure of Canned Tuna market by identifying its various subsegments. 
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 
Focuses on the key global Canned Tuna companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development. 
To project the value and sales volume of Canned Tuna submarkets, with respect to key regions. 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Key Stakeholders 
Canned Tuna Manufacturers 
Canned Tuna Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Canned Tuna Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

