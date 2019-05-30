Transportation Management Market 2019 – Global SWOT Analysis, Emerging Market Strategies & Industry Overview

PUNE, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Transportation management system is the combination of advanced system solutions such as sensor technologies, emerging communication technologies, and electronic identification devices and services implemented in different modes of transportation, to increase the overall productivity by saving time, money, and energy in transportation.

In 2018, the global Transportation Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Transportation Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Oracle

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

JDA Software

CTSI-Global

Inet-Logistics GmbH

Blujay Solutions

Mercurygate

Efkon AG

Metro Infrasys

TMW Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Roadways

Railways

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Goods and Retail

Parcel and Package

Fire Station

Hospital

Travel and Tourism

Mining

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Transportation Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Transportation Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

