Transportation Management Market 2019 – Global SWOT Analysis, Emerging Market Strategies & Industry Overview
PUNE, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Transportation Management Market 2019 – Global SWOT Analysis, Emerging Market Strategies & Industry Overview”.
Transportation Management Industry 2019
Description:-
Transportation management system is the combination of advanced system solutions such as sensor technologies, emerging communication technologies, and electronic identification devices and services implemented in different modes of transportation, to increase the overall productivity by saving time, money, and energy in transportation.
In 2018, the global Transportation Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Transportation Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Oracle
Manhattan Associates
Descartes
JDA Software
CTSI-Global
Inet-Logistics GmbH
Blujay Solutions
Mercurygate
Efkon AG
Metro Infrasys
TMW Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Roadways
Railways
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Goods and Retail
Parcel and Package
Fire Station
Hospital
Travel and Tourism
Mining
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Transportation Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Transportation Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
…….
Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4084166-global-transportation-management-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
…..
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continued……
