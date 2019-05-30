Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Industry 2019

Description:-

Healthcare equipment leasing is a cost-effective alternative to acquire capital medical equipment. It helps to avoid high amount of investment and is an asset financing strategy that allows end-users to acquire healthcare assets on low-cost monthly instalments. Healthcare leasing is on high demand due to several factors. It enables improved budgeting, ensures better sales, is more cost-effective than loans, and enables better product management.

Medical imaging, home-care services, endoscopy, anesthesia, dialysis, and other surgeries are some of the different procedures through which healthcare facilities generate revenue. Diagnostic imaging equipment leasing segment, among the different segments of the global healthcare equipment leasing market, accounts for the largest share. Due to the high cost of medical equipment, end-users prefer the concept of leasing rather than buying the equipment. This in turn reduces the expenses incurred for installation and high maintenance. Privately-owned diagnostics centers and small-scale hospitals must incur huge costs if they must install the expensive medical equipment’s, due to which, they prefer leasing rather than buying. These end-users contribute largely to the market growth.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Equipment Leasing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Equipment Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Equipment Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

De Lage Landen International

GE Capital

National Technology Leasing

Oak Leasing

Rotech Healthcare

Siemens Financial Services

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Surgical and Therapy Leasing Equipment

Digital and Electronic Equipment

Storage and Transport Leasing Equipment

Personal and Homecare Leasing Equipment

DME

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Equipment Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Equipment Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Overview



2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China



….

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued……

