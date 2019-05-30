Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis,Opportunities and Forecasts To 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Industry 2019

Description:-

Vehicular communication systems are networks in which vehicles and roadside units are the communicating nodes, providing each other with information, such as safety warnings and traffic information. They can be effective in avoiding accidents and traffic congestion. Both types of nodes are dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) devices. DSRC works in 5.9 GHz band with bandwidth of 75 MHz and approximate range of 300 m. Vehicular communications is usually developed as a part of intelligent transportation systems (ITS).

Increasing traffic efficiency with traffic congestion control which results in reduced transport time, fuel consumption and thus contributing to improving the environment is likely to positively impact the industry growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, impending clash with pedestrians or bicyclists carrying a smart phone could also be avoided, as constant signals between vehicles and smart phones warns the driver even if the roadway conditions impair driver vision. The forward and backwards collision detection system are key drivers for this V2V systems market which helps to prevent the accidents. The Blind spot informs the driver that vehicle is an adjacent side lane is located in driver’s blind zone and alerts to the driver about the presence car or vehicle these are on-going technologies in V2V communication systems. The key restraint of the market is high initial cost, which is hampering the growth of V2V systems. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to account for significant market share by 2025. Prominent factors in the region include the presence of the world’s largest automotive manufacturing and consumer market in China, followed by substantial number of initiatives in Japan, Australia, and South Korea. North America will witness the highest penetration of the technology.

In 2018, the global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems market size was 1650 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2420 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BMW

Ferrari

Audi

Suzuki

Volkswagen

Google X

Telsa

Honda Denso corporation

Traffic Corp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

OEM Devices

Aftermarket Devices

Market segment by Application, split into

Traffic Safety

Traffic Efficiency

Infotainment

Payments

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

……

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

Continued……

