Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Global Market Research Report 2019 Forecast to 2025
When daily fantasy first appeared, it was very much dismissed by the established fantasy businesses — both league hosts and content providers. The companies that dominated the season-long fantasy space for over a decade failed to leverage their position. As a result, they watched as two startups have surpassed unicorn status, encroaching on what should have been their market. Yahoo finally jumped into the fray with their launch, as did CBS via SportsLine.com.
In 2018, the global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
DraftKings
Dribble
FanDuel
FantasyDraft
Sportito
Yahoo!
Activision Blizzard
EA
Sony
Tencent
Market analysis by product type
DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports)
Loot Boxes
Skin Gambling
Others
Market analysis by market
Teens
Adults
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
