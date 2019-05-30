Front Office BPO Services Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Front Office BPO Services Market 2019
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) enables industries in outsourcing their responsibilities or operations of a process to third-party service providers. The front office BPO services are services related to customer interactions such as inbound or outbound sales, help desks, customer service centres, and telemarketing. The front office BPO services also include document management services such as accounting and finance.
On the basis of service, revenues from front office BPO services for document management are expected to witness a healthy increase, to account for over one-third share of the market throughout the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Front Office BPO Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Front Office BPO Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Front Office BPO Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Xerox
HP
Convergys
Sitel
IBM
Williams Lea
Ricoh
Atento
Alliance Data Systems
TeleTech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Customer Management Service
Document Management Service
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Retail & Consumer Goods
IT & Telecommunication
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
