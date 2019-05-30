Let BBQ Season Kick-off a Summer of Hot Sales

By: Lucas Darnell, Director of Membership, Food Marketing Institute and Pitmaster, Old Virginia Smoke Competition BBQ Team You know the old cliché; April showers give way to May flowers. May also means warmer temperatures and the smells of food cooked over an open flame for family and friends to enjoy with a cold beverage.

Most adults are grill owners; a substantial 79% of adults currently own a grill and 32% plan to buy a grill in the next year. May traditionally kicks off the grilling season and gives the grocery store plenty of options to cross merchandise products and inspire their shopper to plan get-togethers.

Barbecue cuts of meat are growing 10 times faster than the total fresh meat category as a whole. But the options for the grill aren’t just limited to your traditional meats – hamburgers, steaks, hot dogs and ribs. Shoppers should be encouraged to use the grill for all kinds of proteins including fish, shrimp, chicken wings, pork tenderloins, turkey—the options are endless. The grilling perimeter extends to the produce aisle too: grilled asparagus, summer squash, charred poblano peppers, baked potatoes right on the hot coals…grilled peaches, grilled apples turned into apple sauce and blueberry cobbler cooked over indirect heat.

As we get into the summer holidays such as Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day, food retailers have great leverage to cross-promote products and increase basket size. Some stores are even creating pop-up shops featuring patio and grilling options. The possibilities are endless for in-store demos, recipes and showcasing fresh, local and seasonal products to grill outside.

This is also a great time to engage your customers about grilling safety. You can provide literature and information about starting the fire correctly, being cautious of ventilation when using a gas grill, and keeping those kiddos away from the heat. Don’t forget food safety as well—help your customers ensure that food is cooked to the correct temperatures according to USDA.

Happy grilling!