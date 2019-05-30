How Staring Down a Lion or Tiger Can Help Vets and Other Stressed-Out People Heal

In his new book, The CATalyst Experience, Kevin Rose explains his technique for harnessing the power of the natural world to relax human beings

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine the heart-pounding, adrenalin-racing instincts one would need to survive a night patrol in a war zone, chase a robbery suspect on foot or provide CPR to victims of an auto accident. While such heightened sensory awareness is life-saving on the job for veterans, police officers, and first responders, their ramped up stress levels can have the opposite effect in their personal lives.But what if there were a way to defuse this habit of always being on edge, using, of all things, cougars, tigers, leopards and other wild animals? That’s the premise of Kevin Rose’s life work in which he brings people together with large animals so they can experience less anxiety and stress.Here’s how his program works. When habitually stressed people are brought face to face with wild predatory creatures, the animals instinctively react to their stress. But when people are taught to concentrate on being in the moment with the animals using biofeedback techniques, they can relax and watch the animals begin to relax too.Rose shares how he discovered this innovative way to counterbalance stress in his new book, The CATalyst Experience: How Rescued Tigers Heal Trauma. He wrote this book to expand his reach beyond the veterans he has treated for free at the Catalyst Refuge for wild animals to anyone wishing to reduce their stress levels.In an interview, Rose, who has been featured on CBS and Fox and in the Orlando Sentinel, can:• Share how his work with wolves led to his CATalyst program• Discuss his mission to combat stress disorders affecting as many as 43 million Americans and what makes his approach unique• Teach a technique that can take anyone from stressed to calm in seconds.Praise for The CATalyst Experience"I often say that the simplest things are the hardest to teach and learning to be present is no exception. Fortunately, though, when learning in nature our hearts can easily connect to the presence path. Kevin's grounding experiences of healing in the natural world will hopefully resonate and direct you inward towards remembering the inherent peace all sentient beings share."— Richard Rohr, bestselling author and founder of the Center For Action & ContemplationAbout the AuthorKevin Rose maintains a thriving bodywork practice and is a professional speaker and trainer. He has been a manual therapist for 23 years, logging over 35,000 hours of clinical practice focusing on improving the body’s physiological structure and function. He has also devoted thousands of fieldwork hours in human-animal interaction studies. He combined his fieldwork with his extensive training in human physiology to create The CATalyst, a human-wild animal interaction experience and an extraordinary approach to wellness and peace. The CATalyst program is offered free to combat veterans.Contact: Kevin Rose, (407) 257-0922; kevin@catalystrefuge.com; www.catalysrefuge.com



