Software Defined Radios Market 2019 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2025

Software Defined Radios Industry 2019

Software defined radios are partially or wholly software-configured radios that use a common platform across various applications (defense, homeland security, and commercial). They provide a universal full-duplex radio module that can be used across all the platforms and can be configured in the real-time field to offer flexibility, versatility, efficiency, and longer service life from a single set of batteries, all while providing significant size, weight, and power (SWAP) advantages.

During 2017, the defense segment dominated the market. SDRs are critical for the defense market as all wireless solutions can be combined into a single SDR device for electronic warfare, communications, and signal intelligence. They offer a low-latency link for faster and efficient transfer of information, emanation restoration, and signal jamming. The increasing demand for defense and military equipment around the world is expected to drive this segment’s growth until 2023.

In terms of geography, the Americas led the global SDR market and accounted for almost 33% of the market share in terms of revenue. The US was the highest revenue contributor to the SDR market in the Americas.

This report focuses on the global Software Defined Radios status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

BAE Systems

Datasoft Corporation

ITT Corporation

L3 Communications Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd

Harris Corporation

IndraSistemas

Rockwell Collins

Rohde & Schwarz

Raytheon

Ideal Software Defined Radio

Baseband Software Defined Radio (BBSDR)

Defense

Homeland Security

Commercial

Other

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

To analyze global Software Defined Radios status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software Defined Radios development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

