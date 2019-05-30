TRXADE GROUP SUBSIDIARY COMMUNITY SPECILAITY PHARMACY PASSES RIGOROUS REVIEW PROCESS TO EARN LEGITSCRIPT CERTIFICATION

TAMPA, FL, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRXD), Trxade is an integrated pharmaceutical logistical services company that combines a web-based purchasing platform for transactions between independent pharmacists and drug manufacturers, MSO with a Specialty pharmacy. In addition. Trxade has warehouse and drug delivery services for consumers further advanced capabilities today by announcing that company’s subsidiary Community Specialty Pharmacy ( https://www.comsprx.com ) has secured its certification with LegitScript.

“Achieving Legit Script accreditation demonstrates ComspRx’s commitment to best in-class Pharmacy programs to support our patients with rare and devastating conditions and their unique needs.” states ComspRx Specialty Pharmacy VP of operations Nik Panchal.

“LegitScript certification is another way for us to help consumers understand their options and choose a Pharmacy that has their best interests, and long-term health in mind.”,” said Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman and Chief Executive officer at Trxade Group, Inc.

With more than 24,000 Independent Pharmacies in the United States, consumers are faced with trying to make a potential life-changing decision as they often do not know how to discern a quality pharmacy. Google and Facebook recognized this issue by mandating that, in order to advertise on their platforms, pharmacies must undergo a rigorous application and review process by LegitScript, a third-party compliance organization. Through the application and review process, LegitScript identifies the quality online Pharmacies from those involved in illicit activities, which protects consumers by verifying the legitimacy and safety of the Online Pharmacy. Therefore, only those approved through the review process are allowed to advertise on Google and Facebook.



At Community Specialty Pharmacy, every facet of the organization operates with the highest integrity. Since 2010, the organization has subscribed to be a leader in the industry and providing the best care possible to everyone who steps through the doors or requests a script remotely. ComspRX holds ACHC Accreditation, with 15 state Licenses as we understand that chronic illness does not mean putting your life on hold. Whether your medical needs are as simple as a flu shot or as complex as a regimen for HIV/AIDS or Hepatitis, Trxade has you covered. We’ll assess your requirements and prescriptions, intervene on your behalf with insurance companies, package your medications in easy-to-use blister packs and deliver them to your home or doctor’s office at no cost. This is incredibly beneficial to our patients since it translates to providing top-tier, comprehensive care.” Ajjarapu said.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRXD) Trxade is an integrated pharmaceutical logistical services company that combines a web-based purchasing platform for transactions between independent pharmacists and drug manufacturers, E-Hub with a mail order pharmacy, warehouse and drug delivery services for consumers nationwide The Company has over 10,250 registered independent pharmacies on the web-based market platform that enables the pharmacies to quickly, cost effectively source and purchase pharmaceuticals, accessories and services from a wide range of manufacturers and drug distributors. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxadegroup.com . www.comsprx.com

Investors Contact:

Christy Justi

cjusti@trxade.com

800-261-0281

