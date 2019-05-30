Payroll Services Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Payroll Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Description

Payroll service refer to salary delivery, tax report and other serivces. Accounting services provide systematic and comprehensive recording of financial transactions pertaining to businesses. The service involves summarizing, analyzing, auditing and reporting of the financial transactions for tax collection agencies and entities. It also involves auditing and preparing financial statements, designing accounting systems, developing budgets and accounting advisory.

In 2018, the global Payroll Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Payroll Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Payroll Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PwC

Ernst & Young

Deloitte

KPMG

BDO International

Grant Thornton

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Payroll & Bookkeeping Services

Tax Preparation Services

Other Accounting Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Company

Large Company

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Payroll Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Payroll Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Payroll Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Payroll & Bookkeeping Services

1.4.3 Tax Preparation Services

1.4.4 Other Accounting Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Payroll Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small Company

1.5.3 Large Company

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Payroll Services Market Size

2.2 Payroll Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Payroll Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Payroll Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 PwC

12.1.1 PwC Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Payroll Services Introduction

12.1.4 PwC Revenue in Payroll Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 PwC Recent Development

12.2 Ernst & Young

12.2.1 Ernst & Young Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Payroll Services Introduction

12.2.4 Ernst & Young Revenue in Payroll Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Ernst & Young Recent Development

12.3 Deloitte

12.3.1 Deloitte Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Payroll Services Introduction

12.3.4 Deloitte Revenue in Payroll Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Deloitte Recent Development

12.4 KPMG

12.4.1 KPMG Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Payroll Services Introduction

12.4.4 KPMG Revenue in Payroll Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 KPMG Recent Development

12.5 BDO International

12.5.1 BDO International Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Payroll Services Introduction

12.5.4 BDO International Revenue in Payroll Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 BDO International Recent Development

12.6 Grant Thornton

12.6.1 Grant Thornton Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Payroll Services Introduction

12.6.4 Grant Thornton Revenue in Payroll Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Grant Thornton Recent Development

Continued...

