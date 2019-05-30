Payroll Services Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Payroll Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payroll Services Industry
Description
Payroll service refer to salary delivery, tax report and other serivces. Accounting services provide systematic and comprehensive recording of financial transactions pertaining to businesses. The service involves summarizing, analyzing, auditing and reporting of the financial transactions for tax collection agencies and entities. It also involves auditing and preparing financial statements, designing accounting systems, developing budgets and accounting advisory.
In 2018, the global Payroll Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Payroll Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Payroll Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PwC
Ernst & Young
Deloitte
KPMG
BDO International
Grant Thornton
...
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Payroll & Bookkeeping Services
Tax Preparation Services
Other Accounting Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Company
Large Company
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Payroll Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Payroll Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Payroll Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Payroll & Bookkeeping Services
1.4.3 Tax Preparation Services
1.4.4 Other Accounting Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Payroll Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small Company
1.5.3 Large Company
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Payroll Services Market Size
2.2 Payroll Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Payroll Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Payroll Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
....
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 PwC
12.1.1 PwC Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Payroll Services Introduction
12.1.4 PwC Revenue in Payroll Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 PwC Recent Development
12.2 Ernst & Young
12.2.1 Ernst & Young Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Payroll Services Introduction
12.2.4 Ernst & Young Revenue in Payroll Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ernst & Young Recent Development
12.3 Deloitte
12.3.1 Deloitte Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Payroll Services Introduction
12.3.4 Deloitte Revenue in Payroll Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Deloitte Recent Development
12.4 KPMG
12.4.1 KPMG Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Payroll Services Introduction
12.4.4 KPMG Revenue in Payroll Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 KPMG Recent Development
12.5 BDO International
12.5.1 BDO International Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Payroll Services Introduction
12.5.4 BDO International Revenue in Payroll Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 BDO International Recent Development
12.6 Grant Thornton
12.6.1 Grant Thornton Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Payroll Services Introduction
12.6.4 Grant Thornton Revenue in Payroll Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Grant Thornton Recent Development
Continued...
