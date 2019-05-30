Aquaponics Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Aquaponics is a sustainable hybrid growing technology method of growing both fish and vegetables together in a single system. In this technology water is exchanged between plants and aquaculture tanks so that the recirculating water is beneficial for both plants and fishes growth.

Aquaponics Market was worth USD XX million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD XX million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Aquaponics Market– Market Dynamics

Aquaponics technique helps in consuming less water and land resources over the traditional way of growing crops. Moreover, this methodology helps in reducing the harvest time than the crops grown in an ordinary manner. The advantages associated with this technique will help the market to achieve sustainable growth in the near future.

Aquaponics has traditionally been practiced with small scale farming operations. However, major academic and research organizations are actively carrying out investing in developing technologies for commercial use.

Large scale aquaponics is still early stage, but growing resource constraints are initiating the adoption of this agricultural solution. Aquaponics farms are getting started across the globe.

Aquaponics process consumes less water while providing food security. Hence this technique is well suited at places where there is poor availability of natural resources such as in deserts, arid areas; sandy islands and urban gardens.

There is an anticipation that a small pilot-scale aquaponics project across the countries will likely to provide a base in transforming to major projects.

The ecological, environmental and economic benefits associated with aquaponics technology will likely to support the market to grow at an above-average growth.

Recent developments in the aquaponics industry market dynamics are in December 2018 Superior fresh drive, which is Chicago based company has recently doubled in size to 250,000 square feet.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, there are now 40 aquaponics facilities in the state.

The expanding aquaponics farming area of the companies followed by the growing number of facility showcases the positive growth of the aquaponics industry.

Aquaponics Market– Segment Analysis

Aquaponics Market is segmented by its technique such as Raft, Nutrient Film Technique, Media based aquaponics, Vertical aquaponics, and Others.

Currently, there are three primary aquaponic methods emerging in the industry namely raft, NFT, and media-filled beds. In the raft system, plants float on to the surface of the water allowing the roots to hang down into the water. This process is also known as float, deep channel, and deep flow technique

In this method plants are grown on polystyrene boards (rafts) that float on top of the water. Most often, this is in a tank separate from the fish tank. Water flows continuously from the fish tank, through filtration components, through the raft tank where the plants are grown and then back to the fish tank.

Raft technique can be implemented by floating a foam raft on top of the fish tank. However the most common method is to grow the fish in a fish tank and pump the water through a filtration system.

This technique is one of the most commonly practiced commercial methods which is very well adapted in large and commercial scale aquaponics culture — owing to the low maintenance benefits and scalability to grow fishes to any range.

Aquaponics Market– Competitive Analysis

Acquiring major contract deals from consumers is one the key strategies adopted by leading players to enhance their presence with global aquaponics market. For instance, in Jun 2017 ECF Farmsystems received a major contract from the company Building Integrated Greenhouses (BIGH) to construct an urban aquaponics roof farm in Brussel, Europe.

Moreover, it is anticipated that BIGH will likely to handover a few more projects to ECF Farmsystems to build more aquaponics farms in Belgium, France, Italy, and Luxembourg in the coming years.

In order to stay ahead in the market, aquaponics infrastructure providers are enhancing their product range such as in Feb 2016 ECF Farmsystems successfully launched one of the largest aquaponics roof system in Switzerland for one of its customers.

The recent product launches, developments, and expansions showcase the growth in the aquaponics industry.

The key players in this market are highly aiming at geographical expansions to cater to a significant market share. Moreover, they are coming up with variety of products to widen their product offerings. Also, strategic acquisitions and mergers are among the developments undergone by the key players which strengthen their future opportunities and these developments overall assist the growth of aquaponics market worldwide.

Key players in this market that have been studied for this report include:

Nelson and Pade, Inc., Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc., ECF Farmsystems GmbH, AquaCal AutoPilot, Inc., Japan Aquaponics, Green Life Aquaponics, Backyard Aquaponics Pty Ltd, Lucky Clays Fresh, Aponic Ltd, LivinGreen, MyAquaponics, The aquaponik manufaktur GmbH, NutraPonics Canada Corporation.

Target Audience

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

Table of Contents

1. Global Aquaponics Market– Methodology and Scope

2. Global Aquaponics Market–Trends

3. Global Aquaponics Market– Industry Analysis

4. Global Aquaponics Market– By Technique

5. Global Aquaponics Market– By Application

8. Aquaponics Market– Company Profiles

9. Aquaponics Market– Appendix







