Oral Care Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

The Global Oral Care Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period (2018-2025).

The market is driven by several factors such as increasing geriatric population, rising incidences of dental disorders and other periodontal diseases, increase in awareness about oral hygiene and fresh health, growing dental tourism, and rise in per capita income leading to increased spending in dental care. However, shortage of dental professionals and reimbursement issue in the various geographical region are restraining the growth of the market.

The global Oral Care market is segmented by type of products such as Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses (Medicated & Non-Medicated), Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes (Manual & Power), Toothpaste (Children’s, Whitening, Sensitive, Total Care, Standard/Traditional, Therapeutic, Others). The market is further segmented by Distributional Channel Such as Consumer Stores, Dental Care Centers, Pharmacies and Online Sales.

This graph shows the estimated size of the oral care market worldwide from 2013 to 2023. In 2020, the global oral care market is estimated to be worth about 39.47 billion U.S. dollars. The benefits of good oral hygiene greatly outweigh the number of excuses. Cleaning between teeth can help avoid gum disease and tooth decay and oral health issues can be an indicator of an underlying health problem.

Regional Insights:

The global Oral Care market is segmented by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to show growth on the forecasting period (2018-2025), due to growing awareness regarding dental hygiene & overall oral health among people, rising general population in this region and high prevalence of dental caries in countries such as India. Due to high disposable income in developed countries like the U.S., people are opting for newly developed oral care products, such as electric toothbrush and other new dental care products. This has led to a significant revenue share of the North America market in 2016. In addition, the presence of skilled dental hygienists in the U.S. is also expected to raise the demand for these products.

In 2016, Europe held a significant share of the market. This is because the oral disease is considered as a major problem in the eastern parts of Europe. Moreover, Europe has a huge geriatric population base, which is expected to further increase the market growth.

Competitive Insights:

The major companies in the Oral Care market includes 3M Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Dr. Fresh, LLC, GC Corporation, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Johnson & Johnson , Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lion Corporation, Sunstar Suisse S.A., The Procter & Gamble Company and Unilever PLC.

In 2015, Procter & Gamble announced that OralB and Crest collectively launched a new range of Crest + Oral-B Pro-Health JR toothbrushes and toothpastes.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

