TB Diagnostic Global Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

TB is an infectious bacterial disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It is communicable and can be transmitted from one person to another. TB is one of the world’s deadliest communicable diseases. In 2013, there were 9 million new TB cases and 1.5 million TB deaths, out of which 1.1 million among HIV-negative people and 0.4 million among HIV-positive people.
The tuberculosis diagnostics kit has undergone tremendous technological advancement to give better accuracy, quick results, and available at low cost. For the purpose of this study, the global tuberculosis diagnostics market is segmented into test types which includes radiographic methods, laboratory methods, nucleic acid testing, phage assay, cytokine detection test, detection of drug resistance, and Mantoux test.
In base year 2017, laboratory methods are leading the types segment due to rising prevalence of tuberculosis, easy collection of specimen sample and available at low cost. Nucleic acid testing, cytokine detection test segment is anticipated to register faster growth in the test types segment throughout the forecast period 2017-2023, as it is providing greater accuracy and requires less incubation period for the interpretation of the results. In 2017 Asia Pacific region dominated the tuberculosis diagnostics market due to factors such as large patient pool suffering with tuberculosis, government and non-government initiatives to eradicate tuberculosis and high disposable income in these regions.
This report focuses on the global TB Diagnostic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the TB Diagnostic development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Abbott Laboratories
Alere
Becton Dickinson and Company
bioMrieux
Cepheid
F. Hoffman La Roche
Hain Lifescience
Hologic Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Qiagen
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Radiographic Method
Diagnostic Laboratory Methods
Nucleic Acid Testing
Phage Assay
Detection of Latent Infection
Cytokine Detection Assay
Detection of Drug Resistance
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global TB Diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Radiographic Method
1.4.3 Diagnostic Laboratory Methods
1.4.4 Nucleic Acid Testing
1.4.5 Phage Assay
1.4.6 Detection of Latent Infection
1.4.7 Cytokine Detection Assay
1.4.8 Detection of Drug Resistance
1.4.9 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global TB Diagnostic Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Clinics
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 TB Diagnostic Market Size
2.2 TB Diagnostic Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 TB Diagnostic Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 TB Diagnostic Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 TB Diagnostic Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global TB Diagnostic Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global TB Diagnostic Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global TB Diagnostic Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 TB Diagnostic Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players TB Diagnostic Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into TB Diagnostic Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global TB Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global TB Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Abbott Laboratories
12.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 TB Diagnostic Introduction
12.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in TB Diagnostic Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development
12.2 Alere
12.2.1 Alere Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 TB Diagnostic Introduction
12.2.4 Alere Revenue in TB Diagnostic Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Alere Recent Development
12.3 Becton Dickinson and Company
12.3.1 Becton Dickinson and Company Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 TB Diagnostic Introduction
12.3.4 Becton Dickinson and Company Revenue in TB Diagnostic Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Becton Dickinson and Company Recent Development
12.4 bioMrieux
12.4.1 bioMrieux Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 TB Diagnostic Introduction
12.4.4 bioMrieux Revenue in TB Diagnostic Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 bioMrieux Recent Development
12.5 Cepheid
12.5.1 Cepheid Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 TB Diagnostic Introduction
12.5.4 Cepheid Revenue in TB Diagnostic Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cepheid Recent Development
12.6 F. Hoffman La Roche
12.6.1 F. Hoffman La Roche Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 TB Diagnostic Introduction
