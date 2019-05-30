Scrap Recycling Market 2019 Global Growth Opportunities, Applications, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2025
Scrap Recycling Market 2019
Scrap recycling is a process by which old products are recycled into new products or raw materials that are used to manufacture new products. Various materials like ferrous and non-ferrous metals, paper, plastic, textiles, and rubber are recycled and used for further processes like crude steel production, paper manufacturing, plastic manufacturing, and tire manufacturing. Recycled materials reduce landfill waste. Low carbon footprint, less pollution, and reduction in GHG emissions are major advantages of using recycled materials.
In 2018, the global Scrap Recycling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Scrap Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Scrap Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Republic Services
Schnitzer Steel Industries
Sims Recycling
Waste Management
American Iron & Metal
AMG Resources
Alter Trading
Azcon
Commercial Metals
European Metal Recycling
Ferrous Processing & Trading
Gerdau Ameristeel Recycling
OmniSource
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals
Paper
Plastic
Textiles
Rubber
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Extraction of Material
Regeneration Use
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
