Software Testing in Telecom Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software testing is a process to validate the different components of system and application software to detect errors in the development of high-quality software products. The software testing process follows the software testing life cycle (STLC) protocols to test the validity of software products. Software testing tools, solutions, and services are subscribed by software developers across a range of industry verticals to build high-quality software within a limited period.

In 2018, the global Software Testing in Telecom market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Software Testing in Telecom status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Testing in Telecom development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Accenture

Capgemini

Wipro

Atos

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Cigniti Technologies

Deloitte

Gallop Solutions

Infosys

NTT DATA

Steria

Tech Mahindra

UST Global

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Application Testing

Product Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom Operators

Telecom Providers

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



List of Tables and Figures

Continued…….



