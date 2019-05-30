Solar Generation Ireland Announce New SEAI Grant for Homeowners in Ireland
Homeowners can avail of a grant up to €3,800 to have solar installed on their home.
Services offered by the professionals at Solar Generation include Bespoke solutions for larger homes and free site surveys from their more experienced PV team members. Solar Generation is encouraging homeowners to invest now because components are at a price that has never been lower. The company purchases directly from the manufacturer. They state paybacks of seven years are common and if expected price inflation in electricity is expected, the payback can be even faster.
Solar Generation Ireland are Connacht's leading solar PV systems specialists.
