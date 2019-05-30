Solar Generation Ireland Announce New SEAI Grant for Homeowners in Ireland

Homeowners can avail of a grant up to €3,800 to have solar installed on their home.

Solar Generation Ireland are Connacht's leading solar PV systems specialists.” — Conor Alexander

SLIGO, CONNACHT, IRELAND, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solar Generation is excited at the recent announcement of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, grant. The SEAI grant is great news for any homeowner who wants to invest in cutting the cost of their energy bills today and for the foreseeable future.Services offered by the professionals at Solar Generation include Bespoke solutions for larger homes and free site surveys from their more experienced PV team members. Solar Generation is encouraging homeowners to invest now because components are at a price that has never been lower. The company purchases directly from the manufacturer. They state paybacks of seven years are common and if expected price inflation in electricity is expected, the payback can be even faster.Solar Generation Ireland are Connacht's leading solar PV systems specialists.



