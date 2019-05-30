Global English Language Training Market 2019 Sharing, Trends, Segmentation and Forecasts 2025

Wise.Guy.

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “English Language Training 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players" To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- English Language Training Market 2019-2025

Description:

In 2018, the global English Language Training market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the global English Language Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the English Language Training development in United States, Europe and China.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Berlitz

EF Education First

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Pearson ELT

McGraw-Hill Education

LSI

Kaplan International

ELS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Blended learning

Online learning

Classroom learning

Market segment by Application, split into

Institutional learners

Individual learners

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global English Language Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the English Language Training development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

