Global Islamic Financing Market 2019 Sharing, Trends, Segmentation and Forecasts 2025
Description:
Islamic banking or Islamic finance is banking or financing activity that complies with sharia (Islamic law) and its practical application through the development of Islamic economics. Some of the modes of Islamic banking/finance include Mudarabah(Profit sharing and loss bearing), Wadiah (safekeeping), Musharaka (joint venture), Murabahah (cost plus), and Ijara (leasing).
Scope of the Report:
Sharia prohibits riba, or usury, defined as interest paid on all loans of money. Investment in businesses that provide goods or services considered contrary to Islamic principles (e.g. pork or alcohol) is also haraam ("sinful and prohibited").
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Al Rajhi Bank
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
Al Baraka Banking
Dubai Islamic Bank
Emirates NBD
HSBC
Kuwait Finance House
NBAD
NCB
Qatar International Islamic Bank
Samba Financial Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Banking Assets
Sukuk Outstanding
Islamic Funds' Assets
Takaful Contributions
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual
Commercial
Government
International
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Islamic Financing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Islamic Financing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Islamic Financing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Banking Assets
1.4.3 Sukuk Outstanding
1.4.4 Islamic Funds' Assets
1.4.5 Takaful Contributions
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Islamic Financing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Individual
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Government
1.5.5 International
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Al Rajhi Bank
12.1.1 Al Rajhi Bank Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Islamic Financing Introduction
12.1.4 Al Rajhi Bank Revenue in Islamic Financing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Al Rajhi Bank Recent Development
12.2 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
12.2.1 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Islamic Financing Introduction
12.2.4 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Revenue in Islamic Financing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Recent Development
12.3 Al Baraka Banking
12.3.1 Al Baraka Banking Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Islamic Financing Introduction
12.3.4 Al Baraka Banking Revenue in Islamic Financing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Al Baraka Banking Recent Development
12.4 Dubai Islamic Bank
12.4.1 Dubai Islamic Bank Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Islamic Financing Introduction
12.4.4 Dubai Islamic Bank Revenue in Islamic Financing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Dubai Islamic Bank Recent Development
12.5 Emirates NBD
12.5.1 Emirates NBD Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Islamic Financing Introduction
12.5.4 Emirates NBD Revenue in Islamic Financing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Emirates NBD Recent Development
12.6 HSBC
12.6.1 HSBC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Islamic Financing Introduction
12.6.4 HSBC Revenue in Islamic Financing Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 HSBC Recent Development
12.7 Kuwait Finance House
12.7.1 Kuwait Finance House Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Islamic Financing Introduction
12.7.4 Kuwait Finance House Revenue in Islamic Financing Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Kuwait Finance House Recent Development
Continued......
