Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Wise.Guy.
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
PUNE, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
An increasing use of technology in the teaching process encourages educational institutions to collect and track grades, attendance details, scores, and demographics to help students improve their learning process. At present, there is a noted improvement in the type of knowledge gained by students through the mobile and cloud technology, and Big Data analytics. The entire process of imparting education has become more systematic.
E-learning is utilized by public K–12 schools in the United States as well as private schools. Some e-learning environments take place in a traditional classroom, others allow students to attend classes from home or other locations. There are several states that are utilizing virtual school platforms for e-learning across the country that continue to increase. Virtual school enables students to log into synchronous learningor asynchronous learning courses anywhere there is an internet connection.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4084523-global-k-12-testing-and-assessment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
In 2018, the global K-12 Testing and Assessment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global K-12 Testing and Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Testing and Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CogniFit
Edutech
ETS
MeritTrac
Pearson Education
Scantron
CORE Education and Consulting Solutions
Literatu
Proprofs QuizMaker
UMeWorld
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Curriculum-Based Testing
Non-Curriculum-Based Testing
Market segment by Application, split into
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global K-12 Testing and Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the K-12 Testing and Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4084523-global-k-12-testing-and-assessment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…….
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.