Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy12

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
An increasing use of technology in the teaching process encourages educational institutions to collect and track grades, attendance details, scores, and demographics to help students improve their learning process. At present, there is a noted improvement in the type of knowledge gained by students through the mobile and cloud technology, and Big Data analytics. The entire process of imparting education has become more systematic. 
E-learning is utilized by public K–12 schools in the United States as well as private schools. Some e-learning environments take place in a traditional classroom, others allow students to attend classes from home or other locations. There are several states that are utilizing virtual school platforms for e-learning across the country that continue to increase. Virtual school enables students to log into synchronous learningor asynchronous learning courses anywhere there is an internet connection. 


 Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4084523-global-k-12-testing-and-assessment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025                            

                                    

In 2018, the global K-12 Testing and Assessment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global K-12 Testing and Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Testing and Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
CogniFit 
Edutech 
ETS 
MeritTrac 
Pearson Education 
Scantron 
CORE Education and Consulting Solutions 
Literatu 
Proprofs QuizMaker 
UMeWorld

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Curriculum-Based Testing 
Non-Curriculum-Based Testing

Market segment by Application, split into 
Pre-primary School 
Primary School 
Middle School 
High School

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global K-12 Testing and Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the K-12 Testing and Assessment development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4084523-global-k-12-testing-and-assessment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025                      

Table Of Contents:     

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 


List of Tables and Figures

 

 Continued…….                                                     

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Hybrid Ceramic Ball Bearings market Strategic Employment,Economy,Prominent Players with Global Trends and Traders
Aquaponics Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026
Global Alzheimer’s Drugs market 2019: size, share, demand, trends, growth and 2022 forecasts explored in latest research
View All Stories From This Author