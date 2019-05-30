Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

An increasing use of technology in the teaching process encourages educational institutions to collect and track grades, attendance details, scores, and demographics to help students improve their learning process. At present, there is a noted improvement in the type of knowledge gained by students through the mobile and cloud technology, and Big Data analytics. The entire process of imparting education has become more systematic.

E-learning is utilized by public K–12 schools in the United States as well as private schools. Some e-learning environments take place in a traditional classroom, others allow students to attend classes from home or other locations. There are several states that are utilizing virtual school platforms for e-learning across the country that continue to increase. Virtual school enables students to log into synchronous learningor asynchronous learning courses anywhere there is an internet connection.



In 2018, the global K-12 Testing and Assessment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global K-12 Testing and Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Testing and Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CogniFit

Edutech

ETS

MeritTrac

Pearson Education

Scantron

CORE Education and Consulting Solutions

Literatu

Proprofs QuizMaker

UMeWorld

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Curriculum-Based Testing

Non-Curriculum-Based Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global K-12 Testing and Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the K-12 Testing and Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

