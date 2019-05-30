Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

The World Chatbots Market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.2 % from 2019 to 2025

A chatbot is a computer program or an artificial intelligence which conducts a conversation via auditory or textual methods. 
The major drivers for upsurge in demand for chatbot software and services include increasing penetration of websites and mobile applications, proliferating demand of intelligent customer engagement, strong need to understand consumer behavior, and adoption of cloud-based technology 
In 2018, the global Chatbots market size was 840 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9320 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.2% during 2019-2025.

 

This report focuses on the global Chatbots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Chatbots development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Artificial Solutions 
IBM Watson 
Naunce Communications 
eGain Coporation 
Creative Virtual 
Next IT Corp. 
CX Company 
Speaktoit 
Customer 
Codebaby

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Software 
Services

Market segment by Application, split into 
Websites 
Contact Centers 
Social Media 
Mobile Platform

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Chatbots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Chatbots development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:     

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 


List of Tables and Figures

 

