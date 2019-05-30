The World Chatbots Market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.2 % from 2019 to 2025
Wise.Guy.
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Chatbots Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
PUNE, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
A chatbot is a computer program or an artificial intelligence which conducts a conversation via auditory or textual methods.
The major drivers for upsurge in demand for chatbot software and services include increasing penetration of websites and mobile applications, proliferating demand of intelligent customer engagement, strong need to understand consumer behavior, and adoption of cloud-based technology
In 2018, the global Chatbots market size was 840 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9320 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.2% during 2019-2025.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4084516-global-chatbots-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
This report focuses on the global Chatbots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Chatbots development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Artificial Solutions
IBM Watson
Naunce Communications
eGain Coporation
Creative Virtual
Next IT Corp.
CX Company
Speaktoit
Customer
Codebaby
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Websites
Contact Centers
Social Media
Mobile Platform
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Chatbots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Chatbots development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4084516-global-chatbots-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…….
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.