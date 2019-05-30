The World Chatbots Market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.2 % from 2019 to 2025

Wise.Guy.

A chatbot is a computer program or an artificial intelligence which conducts a conversation via auditory or textual methods.

The major drivers for upsurge in demand for chatbot software and services include increasing penetration of websites and mobile applications, proliferating demand of intelligent customer engagement, strong need to understand consumer behavior, and adoption of cloud-based technology

In 2018, the global Chatbots market size was 840 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9320 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Chatbots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Chatbots development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Artificial Solutions

IBM Watson

Naunce Communications

eGain Coporation

Creative Virtual

Next IT Corp.

CX Company

Speaktoit

Customer

Codebaby

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Websites

Contact Centers

Social Media

Mobile Platform

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Chatbots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Chatbots development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



List of Tables and Figures

Continued…….



