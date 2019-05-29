The tables below are provided as a supplement to the information in the Summary of Color Additives Listed for Use in the United States in Food, Drugs, Cosmetics, and Medical Devices. They are intended for quick reference to help in determining which color additives may be used in different types of cosmetics, as provided for in Title 21 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Subpart C of Part 73 (Listing of Color Additives Exempt from Certification), Subpart C of Part 74 (Listing of Color Additives Subject to Certification), and Subparts B, C, and D of Part 82 (Listing of Certified Provisionally Listed Colors and Specifications).
For additional information on the permitted use, specifications, and restrictions that apply to each color additive, please refer to the appropriate listing regulation, using the links provided in the tables. For more information on the use of color additives in cosmetics in general, please see Color Additives and Cosmetics.
Color Additives That Are Exempt from Certification and Permitted for Use in Cosmetics (21 CFR Part 73 Subpart C—Cosmetics)
|Color Additive
|Eye Area
|Generally (Includes Lipsticks)
|External Use
|Specific Limitations and Comments
|21 CFR Section
|Aluminum powder
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|73.2645
|Annatto
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|73.2030
|Bismuth citrate
|No
|No
|Subject to limitations
|Hair on the scalp
|73.2110
|Bismuth oxychloride
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|73.2162
|Bronze powder
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|73.2646
|Caramel
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|73.2085
|Carmine
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|73.2087
|β-Carotene
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|73.2095
|Chromium hydroxide green
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|73.2326
|Chromium oxide greens
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|73.2327
|Copper powder
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|73.2647
|Dihydroxyacetone
|No
|No
|Subject to limitations
|For use in tanning preparations
|73.2150
|Disodium EDTA-copper
|No
|No
|Subject to limitations
|Shampoos
|73.2120
|Ferric ammonium ferrocyanide
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|73.2298
|Ferric ferrocyanide
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|73.2299
|Guaiazulene
|No
|No
|Yes
|73.2180
|Guanine
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|73.2329
|Henna
|No
|No
|Subject to limitations
|Hair on the scalp
|73.2190
|Iron oxides
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|73.2250
|Lead acetate
|No
|No
|Subject to limitations
|Hair on the scalp; ≤0.6% lead
|73.2396
|Luminescent zinc sulfide
|No
|No
|Subject to limitations
|Externally applied facial makeup and nail polish; <10%; for="" infrequent="" use="" (e.g.,="">
|73.2995
|Manganese violet
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|73.2775
|Mica
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|73.2496
|Potassium sodium copper chlorophyllin (chlorophyllin-copper complex)
|No
|No
|Subject to limitations
|Dentifrices; ≤0.1%
|73.2125
|Pyrophyllite
|No
|No
|Yes
|73.2400
|Silver
|No
|No
|Subject to limitations
|Fingernail polish; ≤1%
|73.2500
|Titanium dioxide
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|73.2575
|Ultramarines
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|73.2725
|Zinc oxide
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|73.2991
Color Additives That Are Subject to Certification and Permitted for Use in Cosmetics* Includes Straight Colors and Lakes (21 CFR Part 74 Subpart C—Cosmetics and 21 CFR Part 82 Subparts B, C, and D)
|Color Additive
|Eye Area**
|Generally (Includes Lipsticks)
|External Use
|Specific Limitations and Comments
|21 CFR Section
|D&C Black No. 2
|Subject to Limitations
|Subject to Limitations
|Subject to Limitations
|Eyeliner, brush-on-brow, eye shadow, mascara, lipstick, blushers & rouge, makeup & foundation, nail enamel
|74.2052
|D&C Black No. 3
|Subject to Limitations
|No
|Subject to Limitations
|Eyeliner, eye shadow, mascara, face powder
|74.2053
|FD&C Blue No. 1
|Yes, also Al lake
|Yes
|Yes
|74.2101
|D&C Blue No. 4
|No
|No
|Yes
|74.2104
|D&C Brown No. 1
|No
|No
|Yes
|74.2151
|FD&C Green No. 3
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|74.2203
|D&C Green No. 5
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|74.2205
|D&C Green No. 6
|No
|No
|Yes
|74.2206
|D&C Green No. 8
|No
|No
|Subject to Limitations
|≤0.01%
|74.2208
|D&C Orange No. 4
|No
|No
|Yes
|74.2254
|D&C Orange No. 5
|No
|Subject to Limitations
|Yes
|Mouthwashes, dentifrices; ≤5% for lipsticks
|74.2255
|D&C Orange No. 10
|No
|No
|Yes
|74.2260
|D&C Orange No. 11
|No
|No
|Yes
|74.2261
|FD&C Red No. 4
|No
|No
|Yes
|74.2304
|D&C Red No. 6
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|74.2306
|D&C Red No. 7
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|74.2307
|D&C Red No. 17
|No
|No
|Yes
|74.2317
|D&C Red No. 21
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|74.2321
|D&C Red No. 22
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|74.2322
|D&C Red No. 27
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|74.2327
|D&C Red No. 28
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|74.2328
|D&C Red No. 30
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|74.2330
|D&C Red No. 31
|No
|No
|Yes
|74.2331
|D&C Red No. 33
|No
|Subject to Limitations
|Yes
|Lipstick products ≤3%; mouthwash, dentrifices
|74.2333
|D&C Red No. 34
|No
|No
|Yes
|74.2334
|D&C Red No. 36
|No
|Subject to Limitations
|Yes
|Lipstick products ≤3%
|74.2336
|FD&C Red No. 40
|Yes, also Al lake
|Yes
|Yes
|74.2340
|D&C Violet No. 2
|No
|No
|Yes
|74.2602
|Ext. D&C Violet No. 2
|No
|No
|Yes
|74.2602a
|FD&C Yellow No. 5
|Yes, also Al lake
|Yes
|Yes
|74.2705
|FD&C Yellow No. 6
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|74.2706
|D&C Yellow No. 7
|No
|No
|Yes
|74.2707
|Ext. D&C Yellow No. 7
|No
|No
|Yes
|74.2707a
|D&C Yellow No. 8
|No
|No
|Yes
|74.2708
|D&C Yellow No. 10
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|74.2710
|D&C Yellow No. 11
|No
|No
|Yes
|74.2711
*Includes straight colors and lakes
**Excludes lakes except where noted. Only aluminum lakes on alumina are permitted for designated lakes.
April 30, 2008; Updated June 20, 2008 and February 22, 2010. This information is current. It is updated only when necessary.