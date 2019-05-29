The tables below are provided as a supplement to the information in the Summary of Color Additives Listed for Use in the United States in Food, Drugs, Cosmetics, and Medical Devices. They are intended for quick reference to help in determining which color additives may be used in different types of cosmetics, as provided for in Title 21 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Subpart C of Part 73 (Listing of Color Additives Exempt from Certification), Subpart C of Part 74 (Listing of Color Additives Subject to Certification), and Subparts B, C, and D of Part 82 (Listing of Certified Provisionally Listed Colors and Specifications).

For additional information on the permitted use, specifications, and restrictions that apply to each color additive, please refer to the appropriate listing regulation, using the links provided in the tables. For more information on the use of color additives in cosmetics in general, please see Color Additives and Cosmetics.

Color Additives That Are Exempt from Certification and Permitted for Use in Cosmetics (21 CFR Part 73 Subpart C—Cosmetics)

Color Additive Eye Area Generally (Includes Lipsticks) External Use Specific Limitations and Comments 21 CFR Section Aluminum powder Yes No Yes 73.2645 Annatto Yes Yes Yes 73.2030 Bismuth citrate No No Subject to limitations Hair on the scalp 73.2110 Bismuth oxychloride Yes Yes Yes 73.2162 Bronze powder Yes Yes Yes 73.2646 Caramel Yes Yes Yes 73.2085 Carmine Yes Yes Yes 73.2087 β-Carotene Yes Yes Yes 73.2095 Chromium hydroxide green Yes No Yes 73.2326 Chromium oxide greens Yes No Yes 73.2327 Copper powder Yes Yes Yes 73.2647 Dihydroxyacetone No No Subject to limitations For use in tanning preparations 73.2150 Disodium EDTA-copper No No Subject to limitations Shampoos 73.2120 Ferric ammonium ferrocyanide Yes No Yes 73.2298 Ferric ferrocyanide Yes No Yes 73.2299 Guaiazulene No No Yes 73.2180 Guanine Yes Yes Yes 73.2329 Henna No No Subject to limitations Hair on the scalp 73.2190 Iron oxides Yes Yes Yes 73.2250 Lead acetate No No Subject to limitations Hair on the scalp; ≤0.6% lead 73.2396 Luminescent zinc sulfide No No Subject to limitations Externally applied facial makeup and nail polish; <10%; for="" infrequent="" use="" (e.g.,=""> 73.2995 Manganese violet Yes Yes Yes 73.2775 Mica Yes Yes Yes 73.2496 Potassium sodium copper chlorophyllin (chlorophyllin-copper complex) No No Subject to limitations Dentifrices; ≤0.1% 73.2125 Pyrophyllite No No Yes 73.2400 Silver No No Subject to limitations Fingernail polish; ≤1% 73.2500 Titanium dioxide Yes Yes Yes 73.2575 Ultramarines Yes No Yes 73.2725 Zinc oxide Yes Yes Yes 73.2991

Color Additives That Are Subject to Certification and Permitted for Use in Cosmetics* Includes Straight Colors and Lakes (21 CFR Part 74 Subpart C—Cosmetics and 21 CFR Part 82 Subparts B, C, and D)

Color Additive Eye Area** Generally (Includes Lipsticks) External Use Specific Limitations and Comments 21 CFR Section D&C Black No. 2 Subject to Limitations Subject to Limitations Subject to Limitations Eyeliner, brush-on-brow, eye shadow, mascara, lipstick, blushers & rouge, makeup & foundation, nail enamel 74.2052 D&C Black No. 3 Subject to Limitations No Subject to Limitations Eyeliner, eye shadow, mascara, face powder 74.2053 FD&C Blue No. 1 Yes, also Al lake Yes Yes 74.2101 D&C Blue No. 4 No No Yes 74.2104 D&C Brown No. 1 No No Yes 74.2151 FD&C Green No. 3 No Yes Yes 74.2203 D&C Green No. 5 Yes Yes Yes 74.2205 D&C Green No. 6 No No Yes 74.2206 D&C Green No. 8 No No Subject to Limitations ≤0.01% 74.2208 D&C Orange No. 4 No No Yes 74.2254 D&C Orange No. 5 No Subject to Limitations Yes Mouthwashes, dentifrices; ≤5% for lipsticks 74.2255 D&C Orange No. 10 No No Yes 74.2260 D&C Orange No. 11 No No Yes 74.2261 FD&C Red No. 4 No No Yes 74.2304 D&C Red No. 6 No Yes Yes 74.2306 D&C Red No. 7 No Yes Yes 74.2307 D&C Red No. 17 No No Yes 74.2317 D&C Red No. 21 No Yes Yes 74.2321 D&C Red No. 22 No Yes Yes 74.2322 D&C Red No. 27 No Yes Yes 74.2327 D&C Red No. 28 No Yes Yes 74.2328 D&C Red No. 30 No Yes Yes 74.2330 D&C Red No. 31 No No Yes 74.2331 D&C Red No. 33 No Subject to Limitations Yes Lipstick products ≤3%; mouthwash, dentrifices 74.2333 D&C Red No. 34 No No Yes 74.2334 D&C Red No. 36 No Subject to Limitations Yes Lipstick products ≤3% 74.2336 FD&C Red No. 40 Yes, also Al lake Yes Yes 74.2340 D&C Violet No. 2 No No Yes 74.2602 Ext. D&C Violet No. 2 No No Yes 74.2602a FD&C Yellow No. 5 Yes, also Al lake Yes Yes 74.2705 FD&C Yellow No. 6 No Yes Yes 74.2706 D&C Yellow No. 7 No No Yes 74.2707 Ext. D&C Yellow No. 7 No No Yes 74.2707a D&C Yellow No. 8 No No Yes 74.2708 D&C Yellow No. 10 No Yes Yes 74.2710 D&C Yellow No. 11 No No Yes 74.2711

*Includes straight colors and lakes

**Excludes lakes except where noted. Only aluminum lakes on alumina are permitted for designated lakes.

April 30, 2008; Updated June 20, 2008 and February 22, 2010. This information is current. It is updated only when necessary.

