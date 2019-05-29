Vital moves Waterloo office to new, expanded UpTown facility

The office will settle in the heart of Waterloo in a 21,000 square foot space

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital, a Canon Group company, a leading provider of a healthcare enterprise imaging solution, has moved and expanded their Waterloo office into the growing UpTown area. The move relocates Vital's office to 19 Regina Street North, Waterloo.



/EIN News/ -- Headquartered in Minnesota, Vital's Waterloo office is home to approximately 60 employees, and has since outgrown its office at 7 Father David Bauer Drive. The move to the former Legion building at the corner of Regina and Dupont occurred last week.

“The new office space will allow for future growth and provides us with the collaborative space we need to continue to innovate,” says Director of Operations, Michel Pawlicz, “This is an exciting step for our organization and Waterloo.”

"As we look towards the future, Vital continues to focus on Enterprise Imaging and how our seamless and efficient solution can improve patient care," said Jim Litterer, president and CEO of Vital. "We created a space specifically for the Waterloo office and their proven success and growth. Each decision was made with our current and future employees in mind and how Vital can help them work well and stay well."

Vital has a legacy of leadership in healthcare imaging using smart algorithms and techniques of innovation spanning 30 years. Through modular and scalable enterprise message orchestration, enterprise visualization and enterprise analytics solutions, Vital's Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging solution makes data accessible across the entire enterprise anytime, anywhere, and in any standardized form.

“We have a huge opportunity globally to help radiologists, cardiologists and other specialists to not only see medical images, but also enable collaboration for better diagnoses and healthcare,” says Jeff Hendrikse, Product Line Director for Vital.

The new space will help prepare Vital and the Waterloo office for the future. Currently, Vital employs over 320 employees, with more than 250 of them in the United States. Vital's offices are located in the U.S., Canada, Netherlands and Denmark.

About Vital®

Vital, a Canon Group company, has a legacy of leadership in healthcare imaging using smart algorithms and techniques of innovation spanning 30 years. As the premier provider of an Enterprise Imaging (EI) solution focused on interoperability, Vital transforms and seamlessly connects disparate PACS and other data into an efficient, perceptive and interoperable EI solution. Through modular and scalable enterprise message orchestration, enterprise visualization and enterprise analytics solutions, Vital's Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging solution makes data accessible across the entire enterprise anytime, anywhere, and in any standardized form. Today, Vital is selectively embedding intelligence and leveraging decades of smart algorithms in advanced visualization, giving clinicians the ability to make real-time precise decisions for today's empowered healthcare consumer while delivering an exceptional patient care experience. For more information on how Vital is shaping the future of healthcare technology, visit www.vitalimages.com , or join the conversation on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

For more information contact:

Jessica Baker

(952) 487-9713

jbaker@vitalimages.com

www.vitalimages.com



