Cybersecurity in Focus at 3rd Annual Secureworld Chicago

3rd Annual Cybersecurity Conference

Nationally recognized cybersecurity conference returning to Chicago; hundreds of InfoSec leaders to learn and share best practices

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- These days, cyber incidents are making the headlines—from major data breaches and nation-state hacking to ransomware viruses that lock up our computers and smart devices. This increasing attention on digital security has people asking: Is our personal data truly secure anymore? And what can you do to protect yourself at this point?SecureWorld can arrange interviews with IT security experts to answer these questions for your audience. With a smaller regional crowd of about 300, attendees can expect more interaction and engagement with presenters and peers.This is the third year of SecureWorld Chicago, a full-day conference where top minds in the local cybersecurity industry gather for needed training and collaboration. We invite you to join us for access to these practitioners and thought leaders who can help your audience better understand the issues that threaten their security, privacy, and finances.Keynotes & Featured Presentations:“The Nation-State, the Corporation, and You: Cybersecurity in the Cyber Age” COL. CEDRIC LEIGHTON CNN Military Analyst; USAF (Ret.); CEO, Cedric Leighton Associates“Quantum Computing, Blockchain, AI, STOP - Get Back to the Basics” RICARDO LAFOSSE Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Morningstar“Rise of Industrial 4.0: Crippling a Country Through Cyber Attacks in Manufacturing” Dr. Maurice Dawson Jr., Director, Center for Cyber Security and Forensics Education Assistant Professor, Illinois Institute of Technology“Building a Cyber Awareness Training System with Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence” Tam Nguyen, Cyber Threat Researcher, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland“Legal Issues in AI, IoT, and the Cloud of the Future” Dr. Raj Sachdev, Professor, Researcher, Lawyer, Education“Protecting the Brand” Fred Kwong, CISO, Delta Dental Plan AssociatesMore than 25 solution vendors will conduct product demonstrations in the Exhibitor Hall, and representatives will be on hand from the local chapters of these technology associations:• InfraGard • Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) • ISACA • ISSA Chicago • (ISC)2View the full conference agenda here View event venue details and exhibitors listing here SecureWorld has emerged as one of North America’s most vital cybersecurity conference series, providing globally-relevant education, training, and networking for practitioners on a regional level. Continuing Professional Education sessions are offered at events in 17 cities across the US and Canada, as well as through a series of webinars and online training courses. Stay up-to-date with cybersecurity news, alerts, resources, and research through SecureWorld News SecureWorld. See globally. Defend locally.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.