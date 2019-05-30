Appliances Connection’s 2019 Memorial Day Sale is Being Extended

Appliances Connection 2019 Memorial Day Sale Extension

You can still save on the finest furniture items at the Appliances Connection Memorial Day Sale

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appliances Connection’s 2019 Memorial Day Sale is so huge and has so many deals to explore, we wanted to give our customers even more opportunities to make huge savings. That’s why we’re extending the Memorial Day Sale until Wednesday, 6.5.2019. You can save up to 50% on select items sitewide including our diverse inventory of sofas, chairs, benches, tables, desks, stools, and so much more. Whether you’ll be snoozing in an air-conditioned room or enjoying a warm night in the backyard, you’ll want to make sure this summer is a comfortable one.

We’ve got the best deals on home and outdoor furnishings. Here’s just some of what you’ll find:

Walker Edison

Walker Edison pride themselves on their production of ready to assemble, drop-shippable furniture that anybody can afford. Their special focus on high quality domestic household furniture enables them to craft outstanding pieces in a variety of categories, including white and black marble top coffee tables, bunk beds, and TV stands. Constructed of only top-tier components including solid hardwoods, these pieces are sturdy enough to meet the strictest safety standards. If Memorial Day savings weren’t enough, these pieces arrive ready-to-assemble, reducing shipping costs for the consumer and allowing for easy assembly with the simplest tools.

- Save up to 25% off on select furniture items from Walker Edison.

Armen Living

Armen Living’s groundbreaking design methods have resulted in a uniquely modern collection gorgeously enhanced by sophisticated retro aesthetics. Each piece embodies a contemporary chic lifestyle while allowing for a sense of pleasure and self-expression. Exciting shapes and patterns create a wholly unique look that adapts to the urban mood of “informal sophistication” that can be seen in everything from their sofas to dining room chairs. In its 35+ years of business, Armen Living has collaborated with top designers in the industry to create its refreshingly innovative and creative line of products.

- Save up to 20% off on select furniture items from Armen Living.

Manhattan Comfort

Since 2008, Manhattan Comfort has made their mission to bring modern and stylish furniture to living rooms nationwide. They are known for their diverse, reliable inventory of bar stools, tables, patio sets, TV stands, headboards, entertainment centers, etc. Each piece in their inventory is manufactured flawlessly through perfected eco-friendly processes to ensure durability, comfort, and functionality. The durability of these items is matched by their easy clean options, which make them naturally resilient to the wear and tear of everyday use. Grace your home with these works of art that catch one’s attention at first glance and prove their worthiness over time while providing the highest level of comfort.

- Save up to 50% off on select furniture items from Manhattan Comfort.

TK Classics

TK Classics is a manufacturer and distributor specializing in custom patio furniture at discount prices to furnish any space for any season. Their hand-woven, polyethylene, resin furniture is made weather-resistant without sacrificing on style. With innovative and sophisticated modular pieces that fit any traditional or contemporary space, there are endless combinations for you to create a luxurious outdoor living environment for a great price. Choose from a diverse range of wicker styles and cushion colors that accommodate the outdoor space you envision. Pair these with matching dining sets, benches, chaise lounges, and fire pits to create the ultimate living experience.

- Save up to 20% off on select furniture items from TK Classics.

These deals won’t last long. Start shopping and start saving at the Appliances Connection 2019 Memorial Day Sale.



