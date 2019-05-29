Aarav Solutions wins two prestigious Oracle Specialization & Solutions Partner Awards of the Year

Aarav Solutions

Awards won for Oracle Billing and Revenue Management Specialization & Oracle Monetization Cloud Business Solutions Excellence

Aarav Solutions has demonstrated outstanding commitment, innovation and technical expertise implementing Oracle Communications solutions for Enterprise customers.” — Carl DCosta, VP Alliances and Channels, Oracle Communications.

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aarav Solutions, a leading global Oracle Communication solutions provider, systems integrator, and infrastructure and solution provider and a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has been awarded with the Oracle Communications Specialization and Solution Awards for 2019. Aarav’s continued support and successes throughout the year for Oracle Billing and Revenue Management & Oracle Monetization Cloud solutions has earned them this prestigious recognition."Aarav Solutions has demonstrated outstanding commitment, innovation and technical expertise implementing Oracle Communications solutions for Enterprise customers, resolving their critical business problems and providing delivery excellence.” Said Carl DCosta, VP Alliances and Channels, Oracle Communications. “We congratulate Aarav Solutions on winning the 2019 Oracle Communications Specialization and Solutions Business Excellence awards for their work with Oracle Billing and Revenue Management & Oracle Monetization Cloud Solutions. This achievement is a testament to their dedication to highest quality services and to providing customers with best-in-breed Oracle Solutions that drive real business value and results for customers.”With these two awards, Oracle recognizes Aarav Solutions’ commitment to deliver solutions for their customers, bringing value to their business and instilling growth through their digital transformation journey. Aarav Solutions has successfully implemented Oracle Communications solutions in diverse IT ecosystems and presented innovative integrated solutions to bridge the gaps between multiple technologies.“We are extremely honoured to receive these awards. These awards inspire us to keep innovating and delivering excellence for our customers and their digital transformation journey. Our strong technical & consulting expertise in Oracle Communications Solutions had been instrumental in our continued partnership.” Said Raj Darji, CEO & Founder Aarav Solutions.Aarav Solutions, a Specialized Implementation Partner of Oracle Communication Stack, has dedicated the Center of Excellence for Oracle Product suite, with Oracle-certified consultants and Implementation engineers, across India and The USA, with an eye to expand into the MEA region.About Aarav SolutionsAarav Solutions is leading provider of Telecom, IT infrastructure and Enterprise solutions for customers in Telecommunications, Banking & Finance, Government, Power & Utilities and various B2B segments. Aarav Solutions has offices R&D offices in India and The USA, with sales presence across Asia, Australia and MEA regions. For more information visit us at www.aaravsolutions.com SOURCE Aarav SolutionsAbout Oracle PartnerNetworkOracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners TrademarksOracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.Related Links



