Gotransverse Wins CNP Judge’s Choice Award as Best Subscription/Recurring Billing Program

Industry experts single out Gotransverse as Best Subscription/Recurring Billing Program among Card Not Present (CNP) vendors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At CNP Expo held here last week, Gotransverse ( http://gotransverse.com ), a leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, received a CNP Judge’s Choice Award as Best Subscription/Recurring Billing Program. The award was presented at the close of this year’s CNP Expo to honor vendors with outstanding solutions in the card not present (CNP) payment processing market. Awards were presented in various product and vendor categories and consist of judge’s choice and customer’s choice awards determined by the input from actual customers.



Brian Rohde, Vice President of Customer Success for Gotransverse, accepts the CNP Award for Best Subscription/Recurring Billing Program





In presenting the award, the CNP Award judges noted that Gotransverse “powers the most stable and reliable dynamic billing relationships between enterprise organizations and consumers.” They also called out Gotransverse’s highly configurable cloud platform, which brings product bundles to market faster, and the detailed reporting and ratings features for detailed measurements and analytics.

/EIN News/ -- “The combination of subscription and usage-based billing can be incredibly complicated, especially in a global online economy,” said Brian Rohde, Vice President of Customer Success for Gotransverse. “We have designed Gotransverse to address real-world transaction problems such as CNP, and receiving recognition from industry professionals with this CNP Award is great validation for the value of our agile billing platform.”

Gotransverse is an intelligent billing platform that helps companies boost revenue by implementing subscription- and consumption-based pricing on a massive scale. The Gotransverse agile monetization platform was designed to help businesses increase revenue and shorten product and service time-to-market by automating sophisticated billing models based on subscription or usage-based scenarios, while integrating into other business systems. Gotransverse also has the capacity to process any number of credit card transactions and can handle direct, reseller and distribution billing models, as well as various types of transactions, e.g., the nature of the transaction, percentage of value, fees for fraudulent transactions, pricing per customer, and outcome-based billing such as charges for stopped shipment.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com .

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies in any industry to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at massive scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com .

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf

Gotransverse

415.842.7398

Email: twoolf@gotransverse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c48268a-1490-4294-9a8c-113f10c7b91e



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.