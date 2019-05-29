What is Your Size? uSizy’s Answer Transforms Fashion eCommerce

Seamless software solution boosts conversion and reduces returns with only 2 lines of code

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- uSizy, a size recommendation tool for apparel and footwear, is transforming eCommerce in the US one retailer at a time.uSizy is boosting conversion by 20%, reducing returns by 25% and increasing customer loyalty by 3% for over 250 fashion, sports and footwear brands in 100 countries and 23 languages. The technology, based on mature Big Data and machine learning, has been reduced to only 2 lines of code for the retailer, requiring little to no effort to integrate.eCommerce sales have become central to the business model of the world’s leading brands and retailers; meanwhile, huge costs from returns, overstock, and understock remain a crippling challenge. According to the National Retail Federation, total merchandise returns account for nearly $369 billion in lost sales for US retailers. The user’s inability to choose the right size online and the retailer’s failure to recommend the exact size and predict stock needs compound business losses.David Alayón, ex Head of Innovation at Inditex, commented: “uSizy has become the ideal solution for the sizing challenge of eCommerce, significantly impacting returns and sales, transforming complexity into simplicity. The service is a game changer for fashion, sportswear, and footwear eCommerce businesses -- easy integration and huge business impact.”When shopping for shoes or clothing, a uSizy link prompts the user to input basic, known measurements, such as height, weight, age, etc. Then uSizy’s system compares this data with thousands of validated measurements from other users with similar measurements for specific garments and brands.uSizy replaces ineffective, unusable Size Guides, which require the user to have a measuring tape handy -- let alone know how to locate and measure specific areas, like waist, bust, and hips. When shoppers skip this step and order the same item in many sizes, the retailer inevitably assumes major delivery and return costs.CEO Iñaki García of uSizy said, “Our clients see results from day one in terms of sales, returns, and loyalty. In reality, for every passing day that an eCommerce still has Size Guides, they’re losing at minimum 5% of their business.”uSizy’s international scope reaches across Europe, the Americas and Asia. The solution dominates as the top service for sports and outdoor retailers and can be found across America’s favorite sports, fashion and footwear brands: Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Nike, Vans, Patagonia, Marmot, Lacoste, Adidas, New Balance, Timberland, The North Face, Salomon, Roxy, Brooks and many more.-ENDS-About uSizyuSizy recommends the exact size for apparel and footwear, boosting sales, reducing returns, and increasing customer loyalty. The best big data and algorithms match each product with the exact size and fit for each customer.With uSizy, retailers benefit from cutting-edge analytics on sales and returns, overcome out-of-stock issues, and anticipate future needs with an advanced stock prediction system.The SaaS solution integrates onto eCommerce platforms with just 2 lines of code. uSizy’s clients see immediate results and 5% greater annual turnover from boosted conversion, reduced returns due to size error, and increased repeat sales.uSizy serves over 250 brands in 100 countries and 23 languages.



