ZOOM INTERNATIONAL SURPASSES 2000 WFO INSTALLATIONS MILESTONE

ZOOM International Reaches 2000 Installations

ZOOM International a worldwide leader in quality management & workforce optimization has surpassed 2000 partner and customer installations of their software.

We believe our customers and partners choose ZOOM because we deliver world class service based on trust, humility, swift execution and genuinely serve their needs!” — Brian Shore

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 -- ZOOM International a worldwide leader in call recording, workforce optimization (WFO), and compliance software for the contact center has surpassed 2000 partner and customer installations of their software.According to CEO Brian Shore: "The 2,000 milestone is an incredible accomplishment regardless of business model. However, we humbly believe this is an even greater accomplishment for us because its based on 100% organic growth. Our customers and partners clearly appreciate our products, features & cloud native platform strategy and display distinct confidence in our ability to execute. We further believe our customers and partners choose ZOOM because we deliver world class service based on trust, humility, swift execution and genuinely serve their needs!."ZOOM provides products and solutions for over 230,000 agents in over 90 countries and maintains an exceptional NPS score ( 87 ) in parallel with our growth. They are proud of these achievements and look forward to elevating every encounter for customers as they push for the next milestone.ZOOM guides contact centers toward increased revenue and decreased customer attrition by elevating every customer encounter. Our software captures customer sentiment, providing a true north to guide contact centers in the measurement of people, processes, technologies and assets.To date ZOOM has helped over 2200 customers and partners worldwide, ranging from sub-100 agent contact centers to brands like Amerigas, IBM, Homecredit, Finansbank, Tata Sky, Generali, Allianz, and Vodafone spanning 90 Countries.ZOOM has an 87 NPS Score for the trailing 365 days (as of 1 May 2018)!In both 2018 & 2017, ZOOM won Stevie awards for excellence in customer satisfaction against thousands of companies worldwide. DMG, Gartner, CRM Magazine, TMC, and others have all recognized ZOOM for customer satisfaction & WFO excellence.



