Brain Machine Interfaces 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Brain Machine Interfaces Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025

Brain Machine Interfaces Market 2019

A brain–computer interface, sometimes called a neural-control interface, mind-machine interface, direct neural interface, or brain–machine interface, is a direct communication pathway between an enhanced or wired brain and an external device.

A brain computer interface (BCI) is a revolutionary system that facilitates a direct communication pathway between a functional brain and peripheral electronic devices that are used to calibrate the movement in physically challenged individuals. A brain computer interface system records the brain signal from the surface of the cortex, through signaling devices implanted within the brain or from the sensors placed over the scalp.
These signals are then transmitted to the connected peripheral device that enables the operator to perform numerous tasks. With the help of a brain computer interface system, the paralyzed and handicapped individuals can overcome their physical challenges and perform various day-to-day tasks. The primary function of a brain computer interface device is to intercept the electrical signals that pass between the neurons and transmit them to an external device. Brain computer interface (BCI) is also referred to as a brain machine interface (BMI), direct neural interface (DNI), or mind machine interface (MMI).

Numerous technological developments in the field of computation, human sensing, along with the application of brain computer interface technology for entertainment, gaming, communication, and control, are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the brain computer interface market size. Intensive research carried out to develop a cure for paralyzing brain disorders and injuries is likely to boost the brain computer interface market. However, the ethical problem faced during the research, i.e. use of brain computer interface on patients whose informed consent cannot be obtained, can act as a restraint for the brain computer interface industry.

The key players covered in this study
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Mind Solutions Inc.
Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.
Quantum Applied Science and Research, Inc.
Cadwell Laboratories Inc.
OpenBCI
Cortech Solutions, Inc.
NeuroSky, Inc.
Emotiv, Inc.
Guger Technologies OEG

Market analysis by product type
Invasive
Non-invasive
Partially invasive

Market analysis by market
Communication and control
Gaming and entertainment
Smart home control
Others

Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures

