Global Low Iron Glass Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Low Iron Glass Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019

This report provides in depth study of "Low Iron Glass Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Low Iron Glass Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Low-iron glass is a type of high-clarity glass that is made from silica with very low amounts of iron. This low level of iron removes the greenish-blue tint that can be seen especially on larger and thicker sizes of glass. Low-iron glass is used for Architectures, display cases, some Furniture, and other applications where clarity is desired. 
Low iron glass can be used in many fields, including photovoltaic, furniture, architecture and others. In Europe and North America, low iron glass is wildly used in furniture and architecture fields. Globally, photovoltaic consumed 846.96 K MT of low iron glass in 2017. Furniture and architecture separately consumed 780.94 KMT and 645.27 K MT in 2017. 
Low iron glass manufacturers are distributed all over the world. Global major suppliers include, Vitro Glass, Guardian Glass, Saint-Gobain, Pilkington, Euroglas, Asahi Glass, Jinjing Glass, Yaohua Pilkington, CSG Holding, Taiwan Glass, Xinyi Glass and Ancai Hi-tech etc. Vitro Glass is market leader in this industry. In 2017, Vitro Glass sales amount share is 10.63%. 
Geography, low iron glass market is mainly concentrated in Europe, North America and China. Driven by photovoltaic industry and real estate industry, China is the largest consumption region with consumption share of 34.17% in 2017. 
Global Low Iron Glass market size will increase to 3310 Million US$ by 2025, from 2090 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Low Iron Glass.

This report researches the worldwide Low Iron Glass market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. 
This study categorizes the global Low Iron Glass breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: 
Vitro Glass 
Guardian Glass 
Saint-Gobain 
Pilkington 
Euroglas 
Asahi Glass 
Jinjing Glass 
Yaohua Pilkington 
CSG Holding 
Taiwan Glass 
Xinyi Glass 
Ancai Hi-tech

Low Iron Glass Breakdown Data by Type 
Float Glass 
Rolled Glass 

Low Iron Glass Breakdown Data by Application 
Photovoltaic 
Furniture 
Architecture 
Other

Low Iron Glass Production Breakdown Data by Region 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Other Regions

Low Iron Glass Consumption Breakdown Data by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders 
Low Iron Glass Manufacturers 
Low Iron Glass Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Low Iron Glass Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Low Iron Glass Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications 
1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Low Iron Glass Product 
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Low Iron Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 Float Glass 
1.4.3 Rolled Glass 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Low Iron Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Photovoltaic 
1.5.3 Furniture 
1.5.4 Architecture 
1.5.5 Other 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Low Iron Glass Production 
2.1.1 Global Low Iron Glass Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Low Iron Glass Production 2014-2025 
2.1.3 Global Low Iron Glass Capacity 2014-2025 
2.1.4 Global Low Iron Glass Marketing Pricing and Trends 
2.2 Low Iron Glass Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025 
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 
2.3.2 Key Low Iron Glass Manufacturers 
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues 
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator 
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions 
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

8 Manufacturers Profiles 
8.1 Vitro Glass 
8.1.1 Vitro Glass Company Details 
8.1.2 Company Description 
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Low Iron Glass 
8.1.4 Low Iron Glass Product Description 
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.2 Guardian Glass 
8.2.1 Guardian Glass Company Details 
8.2.2 Company Description 
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Low Iron Glass 
8.2.4 Low Iron Glass Product Description 
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.3 Saint-Gobain 
8.3.1 Saint-Gobain Company Details 
8.3.2 Company Description 
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Low Iron Glass 
8.3.4 Low Iron Glass Product Description 
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.4 Pilkington 
8.4.1 Pilkington Company Details 
8.4.2 Company Description 
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Low Iron Glass 
8.4.4 Low Iron Glass Product Description 
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.5 Euroglas 
8.5.1 Euroglas Company Details 
8.5.2 Company Description 
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Low Iron Glass 
8.5.4 Low Iron Glass Product Description 
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.6 Asahi Glass 
8.6.1 Asahi Glass Company Details 
8.6.2 Company Description 
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Low Iron Glass 
8.6.4 Low Iron Glass Product Description 
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.7 Jinjing Glass 
8.7.1 Jinjing Glass Company Details 
8.7.2 Company Description 
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Low Iron Glass 
8.7.4 Low Iron Glass Product Description 
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis 

