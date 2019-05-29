Global Construction Insurance Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025

Wise.Guy.

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Construction Insurance 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players" To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Insurance Market 2019-2025

Description: -

In 2018, the global Construction Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the global Construction Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3944055-global-construction-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Allianz

AIG

Tokio Marine

ACE&Chubb

XL Group

QBE

Zurich Insurance

ACE&Chubb

AXA

Beazley

Munich Re

Mapfre

Manulife

Nationwide

State Farm

Berkshire Hathaway

Liberty Mutual

Travelers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional Liability

Property and Casualty

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Construction Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Construction Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Report Visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3944055-global-construction-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Construction Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Professional Liability

1.4.3 Property and Casualty

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Construction Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Agency

1.5.3 Bancassurance

1.5.4 Digital & Direct Channels

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Allianz

12.1.1 Allianz Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Construction Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Construction Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.2 AIG

12.2.1 AIG Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Construction Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 AIG Revenue in Construction Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AIG Recent Development

12.3 Tokio Marine

12.3.1 Tokio Marine Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Construction Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Tokio Marine Revenue in Construction Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Tokio Marine Recent Development

12.4 ACE&Chubb

12.4.1 ACE&Chubb Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Construction Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 ACE&Chubb Revenue in Construction Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 ACE&Chubb Recent Development

12.5 XL Group

12.5.1 XL Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Construction Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 XL Group Revenue in Construction Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 XL Group Recent Development

12.6 QBE

12.6.1 QBE Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Construction Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 QBE Revenue in Construction Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 QBE Recent Development

12.7 Zurich Insurance

12.7.1 Zurich Insurance Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Construction Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Zurich Insurance Revenue in Construction Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Zurich Insurance Recent Development

Continued......



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.