Global Mobile Imaging Services 2019 Trends, Sales, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
In 2018, the global Mobile Imaging Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the global Mobile Imaging Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Imaging Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Cobalt Health
InHealth Group
Digirad Corporation
Alliance HealthCare Services
Front Mobile Imaging
TridentUSA Health Services
Shared Medical Services
Dynamic Mobile Imaging (DMI)
Atlantic Mobile Imaging
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
X-ray
CT
Ultrasound
MRI
Nuclear Imaging
Mammography
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals & Private Clinics
Home Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Imaging Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Imaging Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Imaging Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 X-ray
1.4.3 CT
1.4.4 Ultrasound
1.4.5 MRI
1.4.6 Nuclear Imaging
1.4.7 Mammography
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Imaging Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals & Private Clinics
1.5.3 Home Healthcare
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cobalt Health
12.1.1 Cobalt Health Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Imaging Services Introduction
12.1.4 Cobalt Health Revenue in Mobile Imaging Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cobalt Health Recent Development
12.2 InHealth Group
12.2.1 InHealth Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Imaging Services Introduction
12.2.4 InHealth Group Revenue in Mobile Imaging Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 InHealth Group Recent Development
12.3 Digirad Corporation
12.3.1 Digirad Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Imaging Services Introduction
12.3.4 Digirad Corporation Revenue in Mobile Imaging Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Digirad Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Alliance HealthCare Services
12.4.1 Alliance HealthCare Services Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Imaging Services Introduction
12.4.4 Alliance HealthCare Services Revenue in Mobile Imaging Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Alliance HealthCare Services Recent Development
12.5 Front Mobile Imaging
12.5.1 Front Mobile Imaging Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Imaging Services Introduction
12.5.4 Front Mobile Imaging Revenue in Mobile Imaging Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Front Mobile Imaging Recent Development
12.6 TridentUSA Health Services
12.6.1 TridentUSA Health Services Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Imaging Services Introduction
12.6.4 TridentUSA Health Services Revenue in Mobile Imaging Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 TridentUSA Health Services Recent Development
12.7 Shared Medical Services
12.7.1 Shared Medical Services Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Imaging Services Introduction
12.7.4 Shared Medical Services Revenue in Mobile Imaging Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Shared Medical Services Recent Development
