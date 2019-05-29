Lightweight Jackets Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global and India Lightweight Jackets market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
NIKE 
Adidas 
Zara 
H&M 
Gap 
Uniqlo 
The North Face 
Burberry 
LOUIS VUITTON 
Esprit Holdings 
Columbia 
Metersbonwe 
Semir 
Giorgio Armani 
Bestseller 
Forever 21 
ANTA 
Ralph Lauren Corporation 
Hanesbrands 
Li-ning 
PUMA 
Chanel 
Prada 
BOSS 
Dolce＆Gabbana 
Patagonia 
Topman 
Canada Goose 
Moncler 
Helly Hansen 
Iconix Brand Group 
Free Country 
Alfred Dunner 
BISOU BISOU 
Barbour and Sons 
Asics 
Mizuno 
Under Armour 

Lightweight jackets are a kind of jacks that are usually relative light and worn in the milder months. There are more and more functional lightweight jackets that are waterproof and windproof breathable. They are worn by men, women, boys, girls and so on. 
Market Segment as follows: 
By Type 
Woven fabrics 
Knitted fabrics 

By Application 
Men 
Women 
Kids 

The main contents of the report including: 
Section 1: 
Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview; 
Section 2: 
Global and India Market competition by company; 
Section 3: 
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type; 
Section 4: 
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application; 
Section 5: 
India export and import; 
Section 6: 
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications; 
Section 7: 
Industry chain and raw materials; 
Section 8: 
SWOT and Porter's Five Forces; 
Section 9: 
Conclusion.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Market Segment Overview 
1.1.1 Product Definition 
1.1.2 Market by Type 
1.1.2.1 Woven fabrics 
1.1.2.2 Knitted fabrics 
1.1.3 Market by Application 
1.1.3.1 Men 
1.1.3.2 Women 
1.1.3.3 Kids 
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size 
1.2.1 Global Overview 
1.2.2 India Overview 

2 Global and Regional Market by Company 
2.1 Global 
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company 
2.1.2 Global Price by Company 
2.2 India 
2.2.1 India Sales by Company 
2.2.2 India Price by Company 

….

6 Key Manufacturers 
6.1 NIKE 
6.1.2 Company Information 
6.1.2 Product Specifications 
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.2 Adidas 
6.2.1 Company Information 
6.2.2 Product Specifications 
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.3 Zara 
6.3.1 Company Information 
6.3.2 Product Specifications 
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.4 H&M 
6.4.1 Company Information 
6.4.2 Product Specifications 
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.5 Gap 
6.5.1 Company Information 
6.5.2 Product Specifications 
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.6 Uniqlo 
6.6.1 Company Information 
6.6.2 Product Specifications 
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.7 The North Face 
6.7.1 Company Information 
6.7.2 Product Specifications 
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.8 Burberry 
6.8.1 Company Information 
6.8.2 Product Specifications 
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.9 LOUIS VUITTON 
6.9.1 Company Information 
6.9.2 Product Specifications 
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.10 Esprit Holdings 
6.10.1 Company Information 
6.10.2 Product Specifications 
6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.11 Columbia 
6.12 Metersbonwe 
6.13 Semir 
6.14 Giorgio Armani 
6.15 Bestseller 
6.16 Forever 21 
6.17 ANTA 
6.18 Ralph Lauren Corporation 
6.19 Hanesbrands 
6.20 Li-ning 
6.21 PUMA 
6.22 Chanel 
6.23 Prada 
6.24 BOSS 
6.25 Dolce＆Gabbana 
6.26 Patagonia 
6.27 Topman 
6.28 Canada Goose 
6.29 Moncler 
6.30 Helly Hansen 
6.31 Iconix Brand Group 
6.32 Free Country 
6.33 Alfred Dunner 
6.34 BISOU BISOU 
6.35 Barbour and Sons 
6.36 Asics 
6.37 Mizuno 
6.38 Under Armour 

Continued....

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

