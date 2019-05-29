Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Glass Coating 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2023

Glass Coating Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2023

PUNE, INDIA, May 29, 2019

Glass Coating Market 2019

Report Description 
This report analyzes the global glass coating market by type (pyrolytic coating, magnetron sputtering coating, and sol-gel coatings), by technology (Nano glass coating and liquid glass coating), and by the application (construction, paints & coatings, automotive and transport, marine, aviation, aerospace, and others); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global glass coating market include:

• PPG industries (U.S.A.) 
• Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) 
• SCHOTT AG (Germany) 
• Kyocera Corp (Japan) 
• The NSG Group (Japan) 
• Murata Manufacturing Co.,Ltd (Japan) 
• Saint-Gobain (France) 
• Corning Inc. (U.S.A.) 
• Emirates Float Glass (U.A.E)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America 
North America 
U.S. 
Canada 
Mexico 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
Italy 
Spain 
U.K. 
Rest of Europe 
Asia Pacific 
Japan 
China 
India 
Australia 
New Zealand 
Rest of Asia Pacific 
The Middle East & Africa 
Turkey 
Israel 
North Africa 
GCC 
Rest of Middle East & Africa 
Latin America 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Rest of Latin America

On the basis of type, the global glass coating market has been categorized into the following segments: 

• Pyrolytic Coating 
• Magnetron Sputtering Coating 
• Sol-Gel Coatings

On the basis of technology, the global glass coating market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Nano Glass Coating 
• Liquid Glass Coating

On the basis of application, the global glass coating market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Construction 
• Paints & Coatings 
• Automotive and Transport 
• Marine 
• Aviation 
• Aerospace 
• Others
 

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview Of Global Glass Coatings Market

6 Market Trends

7. Global Glass Coatings Market By Type

8. Global Glass Coatings Market By Technology

9. Global Glass Coatings Market By Application

10. Global Glass Coatings Market By Region

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13 Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

