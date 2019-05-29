Mobile Wallet Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Mobile Wallet Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
A mobile wallet is a form of e-commerce model that is made to be used with mobile devices and offers convenience and easy access. It provides service of the online transaction for every single operation in a routine. Mobile wallet offers various facilities such as debit, credit and online transaction from a bank account.
Mobile wallet is a technology where debit and credit card information can be stored in the smart phone. In the other words instead of keeping the physical cards, one can just pay the bill with the help of the smart phone where the credentials of bank details, card and internet banking information is stored. As the technology is growing and government of various countries are promoting digital economy, the mobile wallet market is expected to grow immensely. Increasing uses of smartphone and growing e-commerce industry are some of the major factor which is supporting the market of mobile wallet around the world whereas growing security proliferation and security are some of the major restraint to the market.
In 2018, the global Mobile Wallet market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Wallet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Wallet development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alibaba Group
Apple
Citrus Payment Solutions
Google
MasterCard
Oxigen Services
PayPal Holdings
Samsung Electronics
Visa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Entertainment
Travel and leisure
Banking
Retail
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail stores
Transportation
Grocery stores
Restaurants
Vending machines
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Wallet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Wallet development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Wallet are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
