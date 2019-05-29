Mobile Wallet Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

A mobile wallet is a form of e-commerce model that is made to be used with mobile devices and offers convenience and easy access. It provides service of the online transaction for every single operation in a routine. Mobile wallet offers various facilities such as debit, credit and online transaction from a bank account.

Mobile wallet is a technology where debit and credit card information can be stored in the smart phone. In the other words instead of keeping the physical cards, one can just pay the bill with the help of the smart phone where the credentials of bank details, card and internet banking information is stored. As the technology is growing and government of various countries are promoting digital economy, the mobile wallet market is expected to grow immensely. Increasing uses of smartphone and growing e-commerce industry are some of the major factor which is supporting the market of mobile wallet around the world whereas growing security proliferation and security are some of the major restraint to the market.

In 2018, the global Mobile Wallet market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Wallet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Wallet development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alibaba Group

Apple

Citrus Payment Solutions

Google

MasterCard

Oxigen Services

PayPal Holdings

Samsung Electronics

Visa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Entertainment

Travel and leisure

Banking

Retail

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail stores

Transportation

Grocery stores

Restaurants

Vending machines

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Wallet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Wallet development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Wallet are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures





