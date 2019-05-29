Storage as a Service Global Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Storage as a Service Market – 2019

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019

Report Description:

Storage as a Service is a business model in which a large company rents space in their storage infrastructure to a smaller company or individual.

The impact of the Dodd-Frank Act on the storage market will be a key factor spurring the growth prospects for this market during the estimated period. Recently, in the global financial sector, a number of rules and regulations for swaps came into effect under the Dodd-Frank Act. This act has completely overhauled the global financial sector by promoting financial stability and creating transparency and accountability in the financial systems. Since sectors like utilities, chemical, mining, airlines, agribusiness, and commerce require the implementation of appropriate business, management, and technology tools, the need for the Dodd-Frank Act will increase as it mandates record keeping for business documentation purposes.

The Americas accounted for a market share of around 48% during 2017 and will be the largest region for this market until the end of 2023. In this region, the rising need for backup and data archiving in the cloud will lead to the strong growth of this market. In addition, the implementation of cloud-based storage solutions across industries like BFSI, healthcare, and education will also result in the growth of the market in the Americas.

This report focuses on the global Storage as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Storage as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

AWS

Google

HPE

IBM

Microsoft

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stand-Alone and Platform-Attached Storage

Cloud Archiving

Cloud Backup

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Storage as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Stand-Alone and Platform-Attached Storage

1.4.3 Cloud Archiving

1.4.4 Cloud Backup

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Storage as a Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprise

1.5.3 Large Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Storage as a Service Market Size

2.2 Storage as a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Storage as a Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Storage as a Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Storage as a Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Storage as a Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Storage as a Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Storage as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Storage as a Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Storage as a Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Storage as a Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AT&T

12.1.1 AT&T Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Storage as a Service Introduction

12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Storage as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.2 AWS

12.2.1 AWS Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Storage as a Service Introduction

12.2.4 AWS Revenue in Storage as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AWS Recent Development

12.3 Google

12.3.1 Google Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Storage as a Service Introduction

12.3.4 Google Revenue in Storage as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Google Recent Development

12.4 HPE

12.4.1 HPE Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Storage as a Service Introduction

12.4.4 HPE Revenue in Storage as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 HPE Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Storage as a Service Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Storage as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

12.6 Microsoft

12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details

Continued …

