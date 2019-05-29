Global Propeller Pumps market is anticipated to witness Significant Growth Prospects with rising CAGR by 2025

WiseGuyReports has added a new report titled“Global Propeller Pumps Market Insights,Forecast to 2025” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports

Propeller pumps, also called axial flow pumps, are centrifugal pumps which move fluid axially through an impeller. They provide high flow rate and low head, but some models can be adjusted to run efficiently at different conditions by changing the impeller pitch. Propeller pumps are dynamic pumps, meaning they utilize fluid momentum and velocity to generate pump pressure. Specifically, they are centrifugal pumps, which generate this velocity by using an impeller to apply centrifugal force to the moving liquid.

Global Propeller Pumps market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Propeller Pumps.

This report researches the worldwide Propeller Pumps market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Propeller Pumps breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Propeller Pumps are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

KSB

Xylem

Pentair

Flowserve

Grundfos

Weir Group

ITT Goulds Pumps

Lykkegaard A/S

Ebara

Sulzer

FPI Pumps

Tsurumi Pump

HOMA Pumpenfabrik

Torishima Pump

CIRCOR

Friedrich KÖSTER GmbH & Co.

Rheinhütte Pumpen

IRON Pump

KOMAK Group

Morrison Pump

Ruhrpumpen

Pomona Pumps

Guangzhou Baiyuan Pump

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Vertical Propeller Pumps

Horizontal Propeller Pumps

Market segment by Application, split into

Agriculture

Chemical Industry

Petroleum Industry

Power Plants

Construction and Mining

Municipal

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Propeller Pumps market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Propeller Pumps market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Propeller Pumps market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Propeller Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Propeller Pumps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Propeller Pumps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

