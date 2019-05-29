HFX shows latest Cloud Workforce Management solution for Time and Attendance, Rostering, and Budgeting & Cost modelling

CIPD Festival of Work, 12 – 13 June, London Olympia, Stand C131

With sympathetic, staff-friendly working patterns, organisations are able to achieve the balance of happy and therefore more productive staff while keeping overheads and costs under control." — Nicola Smart, COO, HFX

CODICOTE, HERTS, UK, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HFX , one of the UK’s leading developers of cloud workforce management solutions, will be showing new integrated Time & Attendance, Rostering and Budgeting & Costing that includes demand modelling capabilities at the CIPD Festival of Work. The new features are designed to provide costings alongside shifts, rosters, staff work patterns and one off overtime provisions, enabling HR and business managers to budget more effectively.At the show, HFX will be showcasing its full range of cloud-based SaaS solutions which enable organisations of all sizes, from 50 employees up to 10,000+ staff to manage staff hours more efficiently. HFX’s solutions include:Time & Attendance (T&A), a powerful, flexible and cost-effective solution that is both user-friendly and extremely easy to maintain. A SaaS package, it includes software, hardware, support and maintenance on a pay as you go basis with no upfront costs. HFX T&A is ideal for companies across all vertical sectors with 200 employees and above, particularly for those with shift-based workers.3D Rostering, provides multi-dimensional rostering that is fully integrated with Time & Attendance and all major payroll solutions. As well as planning staff working time, 3D Rostering enables users to roster by activity, location, skill, and cost centre, to manage planned outcomes rather than just time spent. Rosters can be assigned to teams, and dashboards flag up planned v actual, and over/under rostering so that prompt action can be taken to ensure service provision is maintained.Budgeting/Costing, this advanced module enables organisations to plan and adapt workers’ time, in line with business demand and budgets set. Realtime reporting and tracking enables team leaders and managers to ensure that each contract or project is delivered on time and remains profitable.Nicola Smart, COO at HFX commented: “In a competitive business environment, keeping control of staff costs makes a significant difference to the bottom line. By providing managers with real-time information on the costs of their workforce, they are a key step closer to efficient budgeting. To do this, organisations need to have detailed and timely information about staff hours worked. This supports accurate scenario planning, so that managers can see the exact cost of running a certain shift, or, authorising extra overtime.“When this approach is combined with sympathetic, staff-friendly working patterns, organisations are able to achieve the balance of happy and therefore more productive staff who are accurately remunerated, while keeping overheads and costs under control.”HFX solutions integrate with all the mainstream HR systems (including Oracle, SAP, MHR, CIPHR, PeopleSoft, Northgate and Software for People), enabling organisations to manage flexible working, while keeping employee data synchronised across HR and payroll systems.



