Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

This report analyzes the global glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) market by reinforcing material (polyester, epoxide, polyamide, and others), by end use (building & construction, marine, transportation, chemical plants, renewable energy and others) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) market include:

Owens Corning (U.S.)

• Jushi Group Co., Ltd. (China)

• Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (China)

• PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

• Johns Manville Corporation (U.S.)

• Saint-Gobain Corporation (U.S.)

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (China)

• AGY Holding Corp. (U.S.)

• Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Binani Industries Limited (India)

• Celanese Corporation (U.S.)

• SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• NITTOBO ASIA Glass Fiber Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

• BGF Industries, Inc. (U.S.)



The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

North Africa

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

On the basis of reinforcing material, the global glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Polyester

• Epoxide

• Polyamide

• Others

On the basis of end use, the global glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) market has been categorized into the following segments:

Building & Construction

• Marine

• Transportation

• Chemical Plants

• Renewable Energy

• Others

On the basis of region, the global glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

