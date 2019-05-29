Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

This report analyzes the global glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) market by reinforcing material (polyester, epoxide, polyamide, and others), by end use (building & construction, marine, transportation, chemical plants, renewable energy and others) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) market include:

Owens Corning (U.S.) 
• Jushi Group Co., Ltd. (China) 
• Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (China) 
• PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.) 
• Johns Manville Corporation (U.S.) 
• Saint-Gobain Corporation (U.S.) 
• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) 
• Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (China) 
• AGY Holding Corp. (U.S.) 
• Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) 
• Binani Industries Limited (India) 
• Celanese Corporation (U.S.) 
• SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) 
• NITTOBO ASIA Glass Fiber Co. Ltd. (Taiwan) 
• BGF Industries, Inc. (U.S.)


The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America 
North America 
U.S. 
Canada 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
Italy 
Spain 
U.K. 
Russia 
Poland 
Rest of Europe 
Asia Pacific 
Japan 
China 
India 
Australia 
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific 
The Middle East & Africa 
Turkey 
Israel 
North Africa 
GCC 
Rest of Middle East & Africa 
Latin America 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Mexico 
Rest of Latin America

On the basis of reinforcing material, the global glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) market has been categorized into the following segments: 

• Polyester 
• Epoxide 
• Polyamide 
• Others

On the basis of end use, the global glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) market has been categorized into the following segments:

Building & Construction 
• Marine 
• Transportation 
• Chemical Plants 
• Renewable Energy 
• Others
On the basis of region, the global glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America 
• Europe 
• Asia Pacific 
• The Middle East & Africa 
• Latin America
Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research. 

 

Table Of Contents:     

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview Of Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market By Reinforcing Material
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market By End Use Industry
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market By Region
Company Landscape
Company Profiles
ConclusionTable 1 World Population By Major Regions (2017 To 2030)
 

Continued…….                                                     

