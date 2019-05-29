Global Internal Electrodeless Lamps market by Growth Factors, Regions, Key Players and Applications, Forecast by 2025
The internal electrodeless lamp or induction lamp is a gas discharge lamp in which an electric or magnetic field transfers the power required to generate light from outside the lamp envelope to the gas inside. This is in contrast to a typical gas discharge lamp that uses internal electrodes connected to the power supply by conductors that pass through the lamp envelope.
The global Internal Electrodeless Lamps market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Internal Electrodeless Lamps market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Internal Electrodeless Lamps in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Internal Electrodeless Lamps in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Internal Electrodeless Lamps market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Internal Electrodeless Lamps market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internal Electrodeless Lamps are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
The key players covered in this study
GE Lighting
Philips Lumec
Mahindra Hinoday
ItalTesla
Neptun Light
ELX Lighting
LSLCo
Advanced Green Economy (AGE)
Karee Lighting
AMKO Solara
BioGreen Lighting
Shanghai Hongyuan Lighting
Taizhou Lumen Lighting
Zhongshan BSL Lighting
XPES
Shanghai Yuanming Lighting Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Low Bay Internal Electrodeless Lamps
High Bay Internal Electrodeless Lamps
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Public Area
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Internal Electrodeless Lamps Manufacturers
Internal Electrodeless Lamps Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Internal Electrodeless Lamps Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Internal Electrodeless Lamps market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Internal Electrodeless Lamps market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Internal Electrodeless Lamps market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Internal Electrodeless Lamps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Internal Electrodeless Lamps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Internal Electrodeless Lamps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Internal Electrodeless Lamps Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Stationary Internal Electrodeless Lamps s
1.4.3 Trailer-Type Internal Electrodeless Lamps s
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Internal Electrodeless Lamps Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants
1.5.3 Chemical Plants
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Internal Electrodeless Lamps Market Size
2.2 Internal Electrodeless Lamps Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Internal Electrodeless Lamps Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Internal Electrodeless Lamps Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Internal Electrodeless Lamps Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Internal Electrodeless Lamps Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Internal Electrodeless Lamps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Internal Electrodeless Lamps Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Internal Electrodeless Lamps Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Internal Electrodeless Lamps Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Internal Electrodeless Lamps Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Internal Electrodeless Lamps Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Internal Electrodeless Lamps Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Internal Electrodeless Lamps Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Internal Electrodeless Lamps Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Internal Electrodeless Lamps Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Internal Electrodeless Lamps Market Size by Application
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
