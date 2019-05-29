GaN Semiconductor Devices Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On -“GaN Semiconductor Devices Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

GaN Semiconductor Devices Market 2019

Report Description

This report analyzes the global GaN semiconductor devices market by type (opto-semiconductor, power semiconductor, and rf semiconductor), by wafer size (2 inches, 4 inches and 6 inches and above) by device and by end user; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global GaN semiconductor devices market is expected to reach 25 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global GaN semiconductor devices market include:

• Fujitsu Ltd (Japan)

• Panasonic Semiconductors (Japan)

• Texas Instruments (U.S.)

• RF Micro Devices Corporation (U.S.)

• Osram Opto-semiconductors (Germany)

• Cree Incorporated (U.S.)

• Toshiba (Japan)

• Aixtron SE (Germany)

• Infineon Technologies (Germany)

• Gallia Semiconductor (Belgium)

• ROHM Company Limited (Japan)

• NXP Semiconductors (U.S.)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

• Nichia Corporation (Japan)

• Qorvo (U.S.)



The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin Countries

On the basis of type, the global GaN semiconductor devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Opto-Semiconductor

• Power Semiconductor

• RF Semiconductor

On the basis of wafer size, the global GaN semiconductor devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

• 2 inches

• 4 inches

• 6 inches and above

On the basis of device, the global GaN semiconductor devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Transistor

• Diode

• Rectifier

• Power ICs

• Power drivers

• Supply& inverter

• Amplifiers

• Lighting & laser

• Switching systems

On the basis of end user, the global GaN semiconductor devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Automotive

• Aerospace & defense

• Consumer electronics

• Telecommunication

• Medical

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4071648-gan-semiconductor-devices-market-research-report-global-forecast-to-2022



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview Of Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

6 Market Trends

7. Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market By Type

8. Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market By Wafer Size

9 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market By Devices.

10. Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market By End User.

11. Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market By Region

12. Company Landscape

13. Company Profiles

14 Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

