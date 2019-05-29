Network as a Service Global Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Network as a Service Market – 2019

Report Description:

Network as a service (NaaS) describes services for network transport connectivity. NaaS involves the optimization of resource allocations by considering network and computing resources as a unified whole. Virtualization technology provides the platform for NaaS, which is related to other cloud services. Services are offered by Cloud Service Providers (CSP) in addition to NaaS include Software as a Service (SaaS), a computing platform for developing or hosting applications, known as Platform as a Service (PaaS); or an entire networking or computing infrastructure, known as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Cloud services such as NaaS and Paas are provided by building a large, scaleable infrastructure that can be virtualized so that it can be sold to individual customers.

Since the entire networking infrastructure risk is transferred from enterprises to network as a service (NaaS) vendors, the need for dedicated IT teams is eliminated. The global network as a service market analysis identifies that the growing acceptance of OPEX model will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

In 2018, the global Network as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Juniper Networks

IBM

NEC

Vmware

Aryaka Networks

Alcatel Lucent

Brocade Communications Systems

AT&T

Ciena

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

LAN-as-a-Service (LANaaS)

WAN-as-a-Service (WANaaS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Information Technology (IT) and telecommunication

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare

Transport and logistics

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

