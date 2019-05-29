Ethylene Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2023

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Ethylene Market Research Report - Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

This report analyzes the global ethylene market by application (polyethylene, ethylene oxide, ethylene benzene, and ethylene dichloride), by end-use (packaging, automotive, construction, agrochemical, and textile); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global ethylene market include:

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

• DowDuPont (U.S)

• Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

• Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Netherlands)

• China Petrochemical Corporation (China)

• Total SA (Italy)

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.)

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (the Netherlands)

• National Petrochemical Company (Iran)

• INEOS (Switzerland)



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3861399-ethylene-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Spain

France

Germany



On the basis of application, the global ethylene market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Polyethylene

• Ethylene Oxide

• Ethylene Benzene

• Ethylene Dichloride

On the basis of end use, the global ethylene market has been categorized into the following segments:

Packaging

• Automotive

• Construction

• Agrochemical

• Textile

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Market Research Future added before being presented in this report.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3861399-ethylene-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary



2 Market Introduction



3 Research Methodology



4 Market Dynamics



5 Global Ethylene Market, By Product



6 Global Ethylene Market, By Application



7 Global Ethylene Market, By Region



8 Competitive Landscape



9 Company Profiles



Continued…….



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.