Sports Medicine Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Sports Medicine Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
ICRWorld’s Sports Medicine market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
Global Sports Medicine Market: Product Segment Analysis
Artificial Joint Implants
Arthroscopy Devices
Fracture Repair Devices
Prosthesis
Orthobiologics
Global Sports Medicine Market: Application Segment Analysis
Global Sports Medicine Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
The Players mentioned in our report
3M Company Ace Brand
Smith & Nephew
Biomet
BREG
Conmed Corporation
DePuy Mitek
DJO Global
Mueller Sports Medicine
Ossur hf
Arthrex
OttoBock Healthcare GmbH
Stryker Corporation
Wright Medical
Zimmer Holdings
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 About the Sports Medicine Industry
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
Chapter 3 World Sports Medicine Market share
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade
Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers
Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries
Chapter 9 World Sports Medicine Market Forecast through 2024
Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview
Tables and figures
