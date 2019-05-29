Digital Commerce Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Digital Commerce -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Digital commerce (D-commerce) is a type of e-commerce used by an organization that delivers and sells products online. D-commerce is used by companies that sell news, subscriptions, documents or any form of electronic content, and the digital commerce company collects payments, handles customer refunds and billing and manages other accounting functions for online publisher clients.D-commerce is considered a form of e-commerce because it deals with the exchange of electronic goods.

Various factors such as consumers desire to shop from the comfort of their homes and offices, rapidly increasing computer and internet penetration, change in consumer preferences along with the availability of cheap and dependable technology for secure transactions has led to a significant growth in online sales around the world. The growth of digital commerce is majorly fueled by the increasing number of smartphones, broadband connections and tablets.

However, the industry is facing few challenges because e-commerce is a relatively new industry and the majority of online retailers still lack in digital marketing skills. Also, online retailers do not have proper governance structure in place.

Moreover, Security remains prime concern for consumers as the complexity of online fraud attacks continue to increase. Despite these all issues and challenges the global digital market is growing at a rapid pace

In 2018, the global Digital Commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon.com

JD.com

Alibaba

eBay

Rakuten

Groupon

ASOS.com

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business to Business

Business to Customer

Customer to Customer

Business to government

Market segment by Application, split into

Software as a service Software

Open Source software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3621790-global-digital-commerce-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

