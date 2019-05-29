Digital Commerce Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Digital commerce (D-commerce) is a type of e-commerce used by an organization that delivers and sells products online. D-commerce is used by companies that sell news, subscriptions, documents or any form of electronic content, and the digital commerce company collects payments, handles customer refunds and billing and manages other accounting functions for online publisher clients.D-commerce is considered a form of e-commerce because it deals with the exchange of electronic goods. 

Various factors such as consumers desire to shop from the comfort of their homes and offices, rapidly increasing computer and internet penetration, change in consumer preferences along with the availability of cheap and dependable technology for secure transactions has led to a significant growth in online sales around the world. The growth of digital commerce is majorly fueled by the increasing number of smartphones, broadband connections and tablets. 

However, the industry is facing few challenges because e-commerce is a relatively new industry and the majority of online retailers still lack in digital marketing skills. Also, online retailers do not have proper governance structure in place. 

Moreover, Security remains prime concern for consumers as the complexity of online fraud attacks continue to increase. Despite these all issues and challenges the global digital market is growing at a rapid pace 
In 2018, the global Digital Commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Amazon.com 
JD.com 
Alibaba 
eBay 
Rakuten 
Groupon 
ASOS.com 
...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Business to Business 
Business to Customer 
Customer to Customer 
Business to government

Market segment by Application, split into 
Software as a service Software 
Open Source software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Digital Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Digital Commerce development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Digital Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Business to Business 
1.4.3 Business to Customer 
1.4.4 Customer to Customer 
1.4.5 Business to government 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Digital Commerce Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Software as a service Software 
1.5.3 Open Source software 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Digital Commerce Market Size 
2.2 Digital Commerce Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Digital Commerce Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Digital Commerce Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles 

12.1 Amazon.com 
12.1.1 Amazon.com Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Digital Commerce Introduction 
12.1.4 Amazon.com Revenue in Digital Commerce Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Amazon.com Recent Development 
12.2 JD.com 
12.2.1 JD.com Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Digital Commerce Introduction 
12.2.4 JD.com Revenue in Digital Commerce Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 JD.com Recent Development 
12.3 Alibaba 
12.3.1 Alibaba Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Digital Commerce Introduction 
12.3.4 Alibaba Revenue in Digital Commerce Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Alibaba Recent Development 
12.4 eBay 
12.4.1 eBay Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Digital Commerce Introduction 
12.4.4 eBay Revenue in Digital Commerce Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 eBay Recent Development 
12.5 Rakuten 
12.5.1 Rakuten Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Digital Commerce Introduction 
12.5.4 Rakuten Revenue in Digital Commerce Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Rakuten Recent Development 
12.6 Groupon 
12.6.1 Groupon Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Digital Commerce Introduction 
12.6.4 Groupon Revenue in Digital Commerce Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Groupon Recent Development 
12.7 ASOS.com 
12.7.1 ASOS.com Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Digital Commerce Introduction 
12.7.4 ASOS.com Revenue in Digital Commerce Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 ASOS.com Recent Development

Continued...            

