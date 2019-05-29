Digital Commerce Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Commerce Industry
Description
Digital commerce (D-commerce) is a type of e-commerce used by an organization that delivers and sells products online. D-commerce is used by companies that sell news, subscriptions, documents or any form of electronic content, and the digital commerce company collects payments, handles customer refunds and billing and manages other accounting functions for online publisher clients.D-commerce is considered a form of e-commerce because it deals with the exchange of electronic goods.
Various factors such as consumers desire to shop from the comfort of their homes and offices, rapidly increasing computer and internet penetration, change in consumer preferences along with the availability of cheap and dependable technology for secure transactions has led to a significant growth in online sales around the world. The growth of digital commerce is majorly fueled by the increasing number of smartphones, broadband connections and tablets.
However, the industry is facing few challenges because e-commerce is a relatively new industry and the majority of online retailers still lack in digital marketing skills. Also, online retailers do not have proper governance structure in place.
Moreover, Security remains prime concern for consumers as the complexity of online fraud attacks continue to increase. Despite these all issues and challenges the global digital market is growing at a rapid pace
In 2018, the global Digital Commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon.com
JD.com
Alibaba
eBay
Rakuten
Groupon
ASOS.com
...
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Business to Business
Business to Customer
Customer to Customer
Business to government
Market segment by Application, split into
Software as a service Software
Open Source software
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
