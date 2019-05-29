Global Podiatry Market By General Podiatry, Podiatric Surgery, Sports Medicine And Podopaediatric Research

The Business Research Company adds Podiatry Market By Specialization, By Facility(Clinics And Hospitals), By Regions And By Key Profiles Global 2022 Forecast

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Podiatry is a medical profession that deals with the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases affecting the lower limb extremity such as the foot and ankle. Podiatry was earlier known as chiropody and is still termed as chiropody in countries such as the UK and in some provinces of Canada.

Diabetic foot complications are contributing to both mortality and morbidity among the diabetic population leading to a substantial physical, psychological and financial burden for patients. Diabetes prevalence has increased from 8.5% in 2014 to 8.8% in 2017 leading to higher demand for podiatry services for diabetic foot problems. It is estimated that globally, 25% of total health care expenditure among the diabetic population is related to foot complications thus driving the market growth. View complete report with Table of Content @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/podiatry-services-market .

The cost of various healthcare services, podiatry being one of them, is continuing to increase and will restrain the growth of the podiatry services market. This is due to the high prices associated with the diagnosis and treatment of diseases related to foot, ankle or lower extremities. In emerging countries, high prices can lead to fewer people approaching a podiatrist for treatment.

Major trends influencing the podiatry services market include:

Fighting Acute And Chronic Pain With Innovative Technology - Foot ailments are commonly accompanied with either acute or chronic pain and various non-invasive methods are being launched for its treatment. For instance, podiatrists are using Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Technology (EPAT), to treat acute or chronic pain in the muscle and tendon, which uses pressure waves to stimulate blood circulation to the lower limb and enhances the metabolism, helping the regeneration of tissues in the affected area. EPAT is also considered as an alternative to surgery and the whole process takes only 5-10 minutes.

General podiatry had the highest growth rate of nearly 1.85% during the historic period. The fastest growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and other comorbid conditions along with increasing awareness about podiatry and the importance of foot care.

Major Companies covered in this report are National Health Service (NHS), Kaiser Permanente, UPMC and Mayo Clinic.

Few Points from Table of Content:

5. Podiatry Services Market Segmentation

5.1 Global Podiatry Services Market, 2017, Segmentation By Specialization, Value ($ Million)

5.1.1 General Podiatry

5.1.2 Podiatric surgery

5.1.3 Sports medicine

5.1.4 Podopaediatric

5.2 Global Podiatry Services Market, 2013 - 2021, Historic And Forecast Growth Rates, By Specialization Segment

5.3 Global Podiatry Services Market, 2017, Segmentation By Treatment Condition

5.3.1 Diabetes

5.3.2 Musculoskeletal Diseases

5.3.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

5.3.4 Neurological Diseases

5.4 Global Podiatry Services Market, 2013 - 2021, Historic And Forecast Growth Rates, By Treatment Condition Segment

5.5 Global Podiatry Services Market, 2017, Segmentation By Facility

5.5.1 Clinics

5.5.2 Hospitals

5.5.3 Other Facilities (homecare organizations, nursing homes)

6. Podiatry Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

6.1 Global Podiatry Services Market, 2017, By Region

6.1.1 Global Podiatry Services Market, 2013 - 2021, Historic And Forecast Growth Rates, By Region

6.2 Global Podiatry Services Market, 2017, By Country

6.2.2 Global Podiatry Services Market, 2013 - 2021, Historic And Forecast Growth Rates, By Country

7. North America Podiatry Services Market

7.1 North America Podiatry Services Market Overview

7.2 North America Podiatry Services Historic Market, 2013 – 2017

7.3 North America Podiatry Services Forecast Market, 2017 – 2021

