Co-Packaging Market Growth And Industry Opportunities by 2024 | Deufol, FedEx, Stamar Packaging, Unicep

Co-Packaging Market Growth And Industry Opportunities by 2024
Co-Packaging Industry
Description
Co-Packaging (contract packaging) is a packaging and labeling services can be used for many types of products including foods, pharmaceuticals, household products, and industrial products.
The food and beverages segment accounted for the major shares for the contract packaging market. Factors such as the growing urban population and the increasing demand for processed food will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. Moreover, the growing demand from the food and beverage sector that will propel the need for packaging, will also subsequently increase the need for contract packaging in this end-user segment.
In 2018, the global Co-Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Co-Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Co-Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Deufol
FedEx
Stamar Packaging
Unicep
Sonoco
Multi-Pack Solutions
Verst
Summit
Marsden Packaging
Cascata Packaging
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Glass Containers
Plastic Bottles
Blister Packs
Pouches
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverage
Consumer Goods
Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Co-Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Co-Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Co-Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Glass Containers
1.4.3 Plastic Bottles
1.4.4 Blister Packs
1.4.5 Pouches
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Co-Packaging Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Food and Beverage
1.5.3 Consumer Goods
1.5.4 Personal Care
1.5.5 Pharmaceutical
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
....
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Deufol
12.1.1 Deufol Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Co-Packaging Introduction
12.1.4 Deufol Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Deufol Recent Development
12.2 FedEx
12.2.1 FedEx Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Co-Packaging Introduction
12.2.4 FedEx Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 FedEx Recent Development
12.3 Stamar Packaging
12.3.1 Stamar Packaging Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Co-Packaging Introduction
12.3.4 Stamar Packaging Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Stamar Packaging Recent Development
12.4 Unicep
12.4.1 Unicep Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Co-Packaging Introduction
12.4.4 Unicep Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Unicep Recent Development
12.5 Sonoco
12.5.1 Sonoco Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Co-Packaging Introduction
12.5.4 Sonoco Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Sonoco Recent Development
12.6 Multi-Pack Solutions
12.6.1 Multi-Pack Solutions Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Co-Packaging Introduction
12.6.4 Multi-Pack Solutions Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Multi-Pack Solutions Recent Development
12.7 Verst
12.7.1 Verst Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Co-Packaging Introduction
12.7.4 Verst Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Verst Recent Development
12.8 Summit
12.8.1 Summit Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Co-Packaging Introduction
12.8.4 Summit Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Summit Recent Development
12.9 Marsden Packaging
12.9.1 Marsden Packaging Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Co-Packaging Introduction
12.9.4 Marsden Packaging Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Marsden Packaging Recent Development
12.10 Cascata Packaging
12.10.1 Cascata Packaging Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Co-Packaging Introduction
12.10.4 Cascata Packaging Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Cascata Packaging Recent Development12 International Players Profiles
Continued...
