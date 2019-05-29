Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Co-Packaging Market Growth And Industry Opportunities by 2024 | Deufol, FedEx, Stamar Packaging, Unicep

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Co-Packaging -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-Packaging Industry

Description

Co-Packaging (contract packaging) is a packaging and labeling services can be used for many types of products including foods, pharmaceuticals, household products, and industrial products. 

The food and beverages segment accounted for the major shares for the contract packaging market. Factors such as the growing urban population and the increasing demand for processed food will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. Moreover, the growing demand from the food and beverage sector that will propel the need for packaging, will also subsequently increase the need for contract packaging in this end-user segment. 

In 2018, the global Co-Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Co-Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Co-Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Deufol 
FedEx 
Stamar Packaging 
Unicep 
Sonoco 
Multi-Pack Solutions 
Verst 
Summit 
Marsden Packaging 
Cascata Packaging

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Glass Containers 
Plastic Bottles 
Blister Packs 
Pouches 
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
Food and Beverage 
Consumer Goods 
Personal Care 
Pharmaceutical 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Co-Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Co-Packaging development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Co-Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Glass Containers 
1.4.3 Plastic Bottles 
1.4.4 Blister Packs 
1.4.5 Pouches 
1.4.6 Others 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Co-Packaging Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Food and Beverage 
1.5.3 Consumer Goods 
1.5.4 Personal Care 
1.5.5 Pharmaceutical 
1.5.6 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

....

12 International Players Profiles 

12.1 Deufol 
12.1.1 Deufol Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Co-Packaging Introduction 
12.1.4 Deufol Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Deufol Recent Development 
12.2 FedEx 
12.2.1 FedEx Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Co-Packaging Introduction 
12.2.4 FedEx Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 FedEx Recent Development 
12.3 Stamar Packaging 
12.3.1 Stamar Packaging Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Co-Packaging Introduction 
12.3.4 Stamar Packaging Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Stamar Packaging Recent Development 
12.4 Unicep 
12.4.1 Unicep Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Co-Packaging Introduction 
12.4.4 Unicep Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Unicep Recent Development 
12.5 Sonoco 
12.5.1 Sonoco Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Co-Packaging Introduction 
12.5.4 Sonoco Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Sonoco Recent Development 
12.6 Multi-Pack Solutions 
12.6.1 Multi-Pack Solutions Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Co-Packaging Introduction 
12.6.4 Multi-Pack Solutions Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Multi-Pack Solutions Recent Development 
12.7 Verst 
12.7.1 Verst Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Co-Packaging Introduction 
12.7.4 Verst Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Verst Recent Development 
12.8 Summit 
12.8.1 Summit Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Co-Packaging Introduction 
12.8.4 Summit Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Summit Recent Development 
12.9 Marsden Packaging 
12.9.1 Marsden Packaging Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Co-Packaging Introduction 
12.9.4 Marsden Packaging Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Marsden Packaging Recent Development 
12.10 Cascata Packaging 
12.10.1 Cascata Packaging Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Co-Packaging Introduction 
12.10.4 Cascata Packaging Revenue in Co-Packaging Business (2014-2019) 
Continued...            

About

