Co-Packaging Market Growth And Industry Opportunities by 2024 | Deufol, FedEx, Stamar Packaging, Unicep

Description

Co-Packaging (contract packaging) is a packaging and labeling services can be used for many types of products including foods, pharmaceuticals, household products, and industrial products.

The food and beverages segment accounted for the major shares for the contract packaging market. Factors such as the growing urban population and the increasing demand for processed food will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. Moreover, the growing demand from the food and beverage sector that will propel the need for packaging, will also subsequently increase the need for contract packaging in this end-user segment.

In 2018, the global Co-Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Co-Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Co-Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deufol

FedEx

Stamar Packaging

Unicep

Sonoco

Multi-Pack Solutions

Verst

Summit

Marsden Packaging

Cascata Packaging

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Glass Containers

Plastic Bottles

Blister Packs

Pouches

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverage

Consumer Goods

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Co-Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Co-Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Co-Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Glass Containers

1.4.3 Plastic Bottles

1.4.4 Blister Packs

1.4.5 Pouches

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Co-Packaging Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Food and Beverage

1.5.3 Consumer Goods

1.5.4 Personal Care

1.5.5 Pharmaceutical

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

....

